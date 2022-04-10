Editorial: Too many pedestrian deaths in Illinois

Often, they’re rarely noticed. Their names only briefly mentioned in short columns in the newspaper or in the latter part of TV newscasts. But, increasingly, pedestrians – people walking alongside the road or at crosswalks waiting at red lights – are dying in crashes involving cars, trucks, SUVs and other vehicles.

In 2020, 6,516 pedestrians in the United States were killed in these automobile crashes, up from 6,272 the year before, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mind you, this happened in a year when cars were on the road a whole lot less because of the pandemic. When miles traveled were factored in, the number of deaths spiked by an amazing 21%, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, which cited preliminary data.

This doesn't even count the number of pedestrians who were injured in these crashes.

This isn’t a one-year thing, either. Ten years ago, the number of deaths totaled 4,818, according to the federal government.

In Illinois, the number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes leaped from 170 in 2019 to 175 in 2020 – and 215 in 2021. The 2021 figure is a provisional one, according to the state Department of Transportation, but it is an astounding increase of 23% in just one year.

We’ve said it before: The number of overall traffic deaths in this country is rising at an alarming rate. We’ve cited the problem in previous editorials, as we’ve urged drivers to slow down and supported public safety efforts to rid the roads of distracted and drunk drivers. But the deaths of pedestrians in collisions with an automobile don't get mentioned nearly as much as they should.

Often these fatalities occur in poor neighborhoods. Also, while nearly half of these deaths in Illinois between 2015 and 2019 were among people between the ages of 35 and 64, children under 15 years old proved to be especially vulnerable. According to state figures, the group with the highest percentage of pedestrian fatalities and serious injuries between 2015 and 2019 were young boys between the ages of 9 and 15.

In Rock Island County, there were two pedestrian fatalities last year (in addition to two bicyclists who were killed.) That's an increase from the year before.

Experts say the danger to pedestrians is growing. And while the increases over the years have tended to be more prevalent in Sunbelt states, you can see by the figures cited above that they happen frequently in Illinois, too.

Experts have pointed to bigger cars, wider roads and increasing speeds, lack of sidewalks in some places, along with distracted drivers, an aging population and, during the pandemic, a greater level of stress for the increase. We also think that too many people just don’t think about these fatalities as much of a problem, so steps aren't being taken aggressively enough to address it.

Often, that’s because people rarely hear about these fatalities. That should change.

In its 2022 highway safety plan, the state of Illinois said it is working to create awareness of pedestrian deaths. That includes working to strengthen laws and issuing grants for initiatives to cut down on the number of these types of deaths and injuries.

We’re glad to hear that. But we also think that the public and, frankly, those of us in the media can do a better job by shining a light on this issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, part of the U.S. DOT, maintains a website with tips for drivers and pedestrians on how to make the roads safer. It can be found at https://www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/pedestrian-safety. There’s a lot of common sense stuff there, for people on foot and behind the wheel, and we’d encourage people to take a look.

Meanwhile, policymakers need to get better plugged into this challenge and carefully examine their policies, too. They should consider such things as the width of roads, the walkability of neighborhoods, speed limits and the level of funding for programs that encourage alternate modes of transportation, like bus, rail and transit. We also should realize that while automobiles are an indispensable part of our transportation system, they must share the road with others.

It is our hope this trend will be reversed. But we all need first to recognize the problem and do something about it.

