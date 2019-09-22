The timing could not have been better for Taxpayers United of America to release its 13th annual list of the highest local public pensions last week. Or for Moody’s Investment Service to share the disappointing news that Illinois’ worst-in-the-nation pension debt stills stands at more than a quarter of a trillion dollars, despite significant gains from robust markets.
We hope that spotlight will add additional momentum to the effort by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pension reform task force to start making a dent in the single biggest economic challenge facing the Land of Lincoln.
Consider Moody’s latest estimate of Illinois’ unfunded pension liability. According to the bond rating agency’s annual look at public pensions in all 50 states, California, which is more than triple the size of Illinois, comes in second at $230.8 billion in unfunded pension obligations. That's $10 billion less than Illinois. Texas, which also is larger, remains a distant third, at $132.8 billion.
Admittedly, Moody’s estimates often are higher than those of other agencies because of the formula it uses. But by any measure, this state’s unfunded pension liability remains staggering. Especially when you consider that those figures do not include the underfunded local police and fire pensions that are crippling local government budgets throughout the state.
For example, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking the state to bail out her city’s massive police and fire pension mess. And, in East St. Louis, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been asked to redirect $2.2 million in state funding that should go to the city for other needs to local firefighter pensions instead. Those pensions are so severely underfunded, The Center Square estimates that there are just 9 cents on hand for every $1 needed to pay future benefits. At least four other cities already face similar situations.
There is no denying that local police and fire pensions are in crisis all over Illinois. And while the Pritzker task force is charged with tackling all of Illinois’ massive pension problems, the group has made downstate public safety workers’ pensions its first priority. That’s smart given the scope of Chicago’s pension crisis and the roadblocks -- political and legal ones -- to tackling statewide public pensions first. The state is wise to focus first on what can be done immediately.
The good news is that many reformers are more optimistic than ever before that downstate police and fire pensions can be addressed. Among them is Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League and a member of the task force. He told our editorial board back in April that support had been growing for a statewide solution.
When it will come and what it will look like, we don’t yet know. Legislative leaders had hoped to introduce a bill to focusing on police and fire pensioners outside of Chicago when lawmakers return to Springfield for the Oct. 28 veto session.
Members of the task force are not sharing what is on the table. But the primary focus of reformers had been on consolidating the vast number of local police and fire pension boards to cut waste, maximize investment potential, and increase portfolio diversity. Those things also will help protect the pensions that these vital first responders deserve. Despite growing consensus, however, there still is opposition in some quarters to taking local pension decisions out of the hands of local people.
That makes it imperative that legislative leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers are ready to act now, while the appetite for pension reform is keen and the spotlight on this massive and complicated problem is bright.
If they don’t, East St. Louis residents won’t be the last Illinoisans to see scarce state resources destined for vital local services diverted to plugging huge holes in underfunded police and fire pensions.
The clock is ticking. Let's get started.