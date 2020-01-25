Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reported this week that elementary students in the district were held in seclusion rooms or physically restrained 237 times in the first month of the school year, more than four times as much as during the same period in the 2015-16 school year.

Why?

The district won't disclose information explaining why. And in Iowa City, district officials won't say at all how many students were secluded or restrained during the first month of the school year.

Both districts say these records are confidential, though the Gazette reports this is a reversal of what they did in 2016, when the districts released redacted reports.

The seclusion and restraint practices of school districts are a vital public interest. We don't expect individual student data to be released, of course, but as the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council (of which we are a member) said, districts regularly release aggregated or redacted records. And they'd done so previously.

So why the change?