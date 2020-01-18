Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms for giving it to us straight in his condition of the city address this week.

The mayor touted successes in luring commercial development, which resulted in $30 million in new private investment. But he also acknowledged revenue for the city is flat and it has struggled attracting retail business, especially at the vacant Watchtower site.

A deal to lure Walmart there fell through in 2016, and the former shopping area has languished since.

Thoms said the city may have to look at options other than retail for the site. That's bound to be a disappointment for those who have yearned for greater shopping choices. Rock Island is uniquely without many of the amenities other cities in the area take for granted. But the Watchtower site is crying out for some kind of redevelopment. We hope the city can find just the right tenants.

Thumbs Down ... to the decision to again deny credentials to progressive blogger Laura Belin to cover the Iowa House. This isn't the first time that Belin, who runs the Bleeding Heartland web site, has been refused credentials, which allow reporters access to certain parts of the House.