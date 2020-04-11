Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

After the tirade also made it into the public domain, Modly had to resign.

Crozier's apparent sin was he sent his letter to too many people, making it possible for it to leak to the media.

The greater sin would have been not to stand up for the well-being of his crew. Thankfully, he did.

Reports Thursday said it's possible Crozier may be reinstated. (Those reports also said more than 400 of the crew have tested positive for the virus).

What the Navy does next will be instructive. It seems to us that advocating for your crew is performing a greater good than keeping a tight lid on the truth.

Thumbs Up ... to all the health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've said it before — they are doing heroic work, a fact made all the more salient this week with Iowa officials reporting that fully 20 percent of the known cases are concentrated among health care workers. Two Genesis Health System workers are among those testing positive.