Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Scott County Board of Supervisors, which voted a week ago to welcome refugees into the county. The vote was unanimous, and it follows a similar action taken by the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors on a 24-1 vote.

We're happy that both boards have formally voted to allow refugees to be resettled in the Quad-Cities.

This wasn't necessary until President Trump last year tried to make it more difficult for refugees to come to the United States.

The president drastically reduced the number of refugees who can enter the U.S. He also signed an executive order last year that requires state and local governments to expressly authorize resettlement within their jurisdictions before it can happen.

Both governors in Iowa and Illinois have given their approval, and now both of the county boards in this area have done so.

We're sorry this was ever necessary. It should not be. But we're happy that county board members across our community have sent a welcoming message that this community values the contribution refugees make, and that we believe it is a core value to hold out a hand to those who are fleeing war and oppression.