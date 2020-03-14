Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the spring outlook for Mississippi River flooding in the Quad-Cities. OK, the probability that there will be major flooding is at 59%, but that's a lot better than the February estimate, which was an alarming 95%.

Major flooding along the Mississippi River is defined as 18 feet at Lock and Dam 15.

Along the Rock River in Moline, the major flooding outlook fell from a 35% probability to 26%.

The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities says that the reason for the change was the relatively dry stretch of weather since the first estimate was released and a slower snow melt up north.

The weather service says the chance of moderate flooding on the Mississippi, which is defined as 16 feet, still remains at 95%. So, yes, the spring outlook is a mixed bag. But it's better than it was, and with all the other bad news out there, it brings some relief.

Thumbs Down ... to continued indifference to the federal debt. The Government Accountability Office's annual report to Congress this week about the nation's fiscal health is subtitled, "Action is Needed to Address the Federal Government's Fiscal Future."

To say the least.