Editorial: The public safety hurdle

It seems to us, at the least, that would have made it more difficult to hire the firefighters.

Lawmakers have misled the public by calling this a "transparency" measure. It is not. Instead, state legislators are asserting their control over local government. And they show no sign of restraining themselves this legislative session.

A bill making its way through the Legislature would require cities and counties to set up screening procedures at the entrances to public buildings and post an armed guard inside if they want to declare these buildings off limits to guns or other weapons.

Just imagine the cost of all that!

Essentially, what's going on is this: On the one hand lawmakers are making it tougher to raise the money to improve public safety while, on the other hand, they're requiring local governments to spend a whole bunch of money if they want to take common-sense safety steps.

The thread running through this is that Republican legislators in Des Moines are increasingly substituting their judgment on public safety matters for that of elected officials who are closest to the people.

We think they ought to knock it off. But only you can make them.

