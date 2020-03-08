Editorial: The public safety hurdle

About a week ago, the Bettendorf City Council unanimously backed a proposed tax increase in order to add a half dozen new firefighters.
The new firefighters will provide coverage at the city's Surrey Heights Fire Station, and we applaud the council for taking this step.
It's clear the people of Bettendorf and their elected leaders want this added public safety protection.
It's too bad the Iowa Legislature made it tougher to accomplish.
How?
Last year, Republicans in the state Legislature enacted a requirement that local governments must get a 2/3 majority on city councils to OK property tax increases of greater than 2%.
In Bettendorf, the $1 million increase in the tax levy amounts to 5.62%, with a majority of that going to public safety. The budget also includes improved rental inspection, code enforcement and two new hires in the police department.
It's fortunate the vote was unanimous. But what if it wasn't?
It's not like politicians like to raise taxes, and had three aldermen opposed the increase, what then?
In fact, an earlier GOP proposal last year would only have allowed local governments to raise property taxes by 3%.
It seems to us, at the least, that would have made it more difficult to hire the firefighters.
Lawmakers have misled the public by calling this a "transparency" measure. It is not. Instead, state legislators are asserting their control over local government. And they show no sign of restraining themselves this legislative session.
A bill making its way through the Legislature would require cities and counties to set up screening procedures at the entrances to public buildings and post an armed guard inside if they want to declare these buildings off limits to guns or other weapons.
Just imagine the cost of all that!
Essentially, what's going on is this: On the one hand lawmakers are making it tougher to raise the money to improve public safety while, on the other hand, they're requiring local governments to spend a whole bunch of money if they want to take common-sense safety steps.
The thread running through this is that Republican legislators in Des Moines are increasingly substituting their judgment on public safety matters for that of elected officials who are closest to the people.
We think they ought to knock it off. But only you can make them.