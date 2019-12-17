Editorial: The next 50 years of the internet

So why is that problematic? China would impose technical standards that require foreign companies to build their products to meet China's standards, and government surveillance policies. The logical outcome is that the Chinese government would mandate that data be stored on servers in China and would block the transfer of data outside China except on its terms. And this is made more problematic if China uses facial recognition and other biometrics with no specific laws to protect individual rights. This is a major step away from freedom and toward greater control of content and dissent.

In 50 years, the internet we know could be different in other ways, too. Regulators in Europe and the United States are looking for ways to address mounting concerns about how personal data is being collected and used. Companies like Google and Facebook could face serious legal challenges to their market clout and treatment of personal data, and the trickle-down impact of regulation could alter the vibrancy of the internet and the overall competitive landscape. And, of course, numerous studies show that the digital divide is widening, a chasm that poses questions about whether opportunities for success can and will be open to all.

The internet has come a long way since 1969, the year man walked on the moon, the Beatles made their last public appearance and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 800. This much is certain: The internet — or whatever new networking technologies are on the horizon — will test our resolve to make these technologies work for our betterment, not against it.

