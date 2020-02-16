Editorial: The Glenwood outrage

In another lawsuit, filed last week, the accusations made by former workers at the Glenwood Resource Center, the Iowa-based facility for people with severe intellectual disabilities, are dreadful.
In the suit, six former Glenwood employees, including two doctors, claim there was a conspiracy to remove safeguards at the facility in order to conduct medical experimentation on the residents, including sexual arousal and deviancy research.
The workers say they were silenced and punished for complaining.
The Justice Department has already launched an investigation into the facility in southwest Iowa, which we've commented upon, but the allegations in the new lawsuit are outrageous.
The plaintiffs claim that top officials at the center ordered the purchase of silk boxer shorts and sheets, sexual lubricants and pornographic images to further their research. They say officials at the center also directed changes in medication for this highly vulnerable population to prepare for the research. No proper consent was sought, they say.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to naming Jerry Rea, the former Glenwood director, and Mohammad Rehman, the medical director, two former top Department of Human Services officials, Jerry Foxhoven and Richard Shults, also are defendants.
Rea was fired in December.
Shults retired last month. Foxhoven, the former DHS director, departed last June.
The suit says complaints were made to DHS, but there was no followup.
That this kind of exploitation could happen in Iowa is mind-boggling.
The lawsuit will surely reveal more about who took part in these activities, and who authorized or knew about it. But this should not just be left to the court and the Justice Department. Democrats in the state Legislature have been demanding hearings, and it's high time that Republicans who are in control make it happen.
The operation of this facility is a vital public interest. So is the care of the people there A legislative inquiry should not infringe upon the Justice Department's efforts, but if this isn't ripe for oversight, we don't know what is.