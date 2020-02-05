Editorial: The caucuses under siege

That's especially true in the age of Trump.

It's even more noticeable in a cycle in which candidates of color went by the wayside even before Monday night. (It's not fair to blame that on Iowa; the party's debate rules had an effect. So did the losing campaigns. But Iowa probably will shoulder some of the blame.)

The point is, the caucuses already have plenty stacked against them. Now the 2020 candidates have to wonder how much they'll get out of Iowa even if the belated verdict is good for them.

With the State of the Union last night and the Senate impeachment vote today taking up space on the news menu — not to mention the New Hampshire primary is less than a week away — Iowa's "bounce," if it even exists, surely will be limited.

That said, we would be remiss if we did not praise the tens of thousands of Iowans who showed up to caucus Monday night. Early estimates are that turnout was one of the highest in history, even if it appears it will not measure up to some expectations.

The accurate reporting of the results, the verification process the Iowa Democratic Party is going through, matters to the participation of each and every one of them.