Editorial: The Big Lie comes to Illinois

We suspect the Trumpian quest to seed doubt about the 2020 election results won’t die down anytime soon. More than two-thirds of Republicans still believe the election was stolen from Trump. Among Fox News adherents, that number grows to 82%. The harm Big Lie believers are inflicting on the country, and on democracy itself, runs far deeper than perpetuating the myth that the former president was robbed of four more years.

Through their voter fraud claims, Ives and her ilk are corroding the faith that Americans have in the country’s election system. They may cast themselves as reformers determined to fix the system, but the doubt they’re fomenting about how we elect and govern is the kind that led to the infamy of Jan. 6. It’s a threat to America that’s existential, which is why baseless claims of voter fraud need to be robustly challenged and debunked.

If they have merit, then by all means, election officials must be just as ardent in rooting out the fraud and changing what’s wrong so it doesn’t happen again. But it’s hard to see any kind of reform-minded motive in these election fraud claims. The impetus appears obvious — an unshakable refusal to accept the results of the November 2020 election.