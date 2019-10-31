On Tuesday, Change Illinois launched a "Twitter storm" urging Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly to end gerrymandering.
With the Illinois House and Senate busy in Springfield for the first of two fall veto sessions, it was an opportune time to remind the governor and state lawmakers to stop sitting on the sidelines in the battle to end a practice that robs Illinois voters of the power to pick their own lawmakers.
Tuesday also provided fresh hope for Illinois independent-maps supporters when a three-judge North Carolina panel tossed that state's Republican-drawn congressional maps. The judges ruled that the way the map divided the state's 13 U.S. House Districts represents “extreme partisan gerrymandering” that is “contrary to the fundamental right of North Carolina citizens to have elections conducted freely and honestly to ascertain, fairly and truthfully, the will of the people.”
This congressional map is the second state GOP leaders have drawn this decade. The first, created in 2011, was rejected in 2016 after judges said districts were unconstitutionally racially gerrymandered. Tuesday's restraining order requires leaders to redraw the second map because of partisan gerrymandering. The judges, who had previously rejected state legislative maps on the same grounds, also warned Tuesday that if the GOP does not draw a third map free of any gerrymandering, they will delay the state's March 3, 2020, primaries.
Republican leaders could try to delay acting on congressional districts, but word is that the GOP already has drawn an alternate map that leaders say will result in the GOP losing seats. That suggests a more independent congressional map will more closely represent the people of North Carolina, including the growing number of Democrats who call the Tar Heel state home.
The North Carolina case also demonstrates that gerrymandering truly is a bipartisan problem.
In Illinois, as readers know, the story is much the same, except it's Democrats under Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan who have elevated "packing and cracking" to an art form. By packing districts with Democrats, and cracking apart GOP districts, Madigan & Co. have achieved near-total veto-proof supermajorities in the Illinois Statehouse.
The damage, however, goes deeper than partisan politics. It keeps good people from running for office. It frequently results in races that give voters just one choice, a Democratic incumbent, or lopsided outcomes in cracked districts where GOP challengers have the courage to take a shot. And it breaks apart communities of interest, often resulting in residents being represented by two or three lawmakers who have little connection to that community beyond lines on a map.
Gerrymandered Illinois maps have been challenged in court, of course. But Illinois judges too often have protected, not rejected, the practice. For example, the Illinois Supreme Court killed a ballot measure backed by the signatures of half a million Illinoisans to create an independent map-making commission. As fair-map warriors know, the U.S. Supreme Court also remains reluctant to attack a practice a majority of justices have criticized.
That means the road to ending gerrymandering still goes through the Illinois General Assembly. A bill to give voters the authority to create an independent map-making commission sits in legislative purgatory -- i.e. the House and Senate rules committees. Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton won't easily release either one of them if they believe a constituional amendment has a shot at getting to voters.
It's up to rank and file lawmakers, working together, to demand action from the legislative leaders they elect to serve members' interests, not their own.
Pritzker also must lead. He has said he will reject any gerrymandered map that crosses his desk. He should instead use his bully pulpit to prevent gerrymandered maps from ever being drawn by demanding a vote on the constitutional amendment creating an independent map-making commission.
Remember, if lawmakers don't address the issue by early next year, they will condemn Illinoisans to another decade of lawmakers choosing their voters rather than the other way around.
Local lawmakers are back in their districts for the next two weeks. Seize the chance to tell them to demand that Cullerton and Madigan call independent maps for a vote when the Illinois House and Senate reconvene Nov. 12-14.
You can find their contact information (courtesy of Change Illinois) at https://www.changeil.org/legislator-map/.