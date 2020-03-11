Editorial: Take this moment seriously

Quad-City public health officials said Monday there were no diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in this area.

We hadn’t heard otherwise by Tuesday afternoon. But that didn’t seem to us to be nearly as important as the clear message public health experts were sending to our community. "It’s not going to go away," said Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease expert and the medical director at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. "We’re going to have sustained community spread. The question is, how much?"

For several months, the coronavirus largely has been an overseas story, one that’s been confined mostly to China. Now, it clearly is on our doorstep.

In Illinois, there were 19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. In Iowa, the first three cases were reported Sunday, with the number climbing to eight on Monday. And on Tuesday, authorities said at least three dozen Iowans who were on cruise ships linked to the coronavirus are being quarantined, or will be when they return home.

We don’t relay this information to stir fear. Indeed, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that while "this news is concerning, it’s not cause for alarm." Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for his part, also urged people not to "let fear replace levelheadedness."