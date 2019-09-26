Want to grow the Quad-Cities' burgeoning tourism industry and help make our region a top tourism destination?
There's an easy and painless way to make a difference that will take as little as 15-20 minutes of your time. Best of all, you won't have to leave your home, office or the gym to do it.
Visit Quad Cities is conducting an online survey to find out what locals and our visitors think of the Quad-Cities and how we can improve this region. Your responses at QuadCitiesSurvey.com (or find the survey at visitquadcities.com) matter because they will be used by a national tourism consulting firm to design a long-term destination master plan.
The survey by Visit Quad Cities, the rebranded Q-C tourism arm, seeks input on a range of topics to better understand people's experiences in the Q-C. And not only will you have the chance to help guide our community's future, if you fill out the survey, you could win a $500 Visa gift card.
Free money's nice. But, as past success has demonstrated, a gift card pales in comparison to the long-term economic and quality-of-life rewards area residents earn when our tourism industry grows. We know that because we've seen it in the past. Now Visit Quad Cities aims to take it to the next level.
Our region currently gets 1.6 million visitors a year. Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, wants more, and so should we. He has said his goal is to reach more than 2 million visitors a year. To get there will require a region-wide effort, and we urge readers to join us in embracing that goal. You can get started by responding to this survey.
“This feedback, research and plan will simply enable us to improve our regional destination and build our story," Herrell said in a statement announcing the survey, which opened Sept. 19. "We need everyone connected to the Q-C to participate because tourism is critical to our economic development efforts and people attraction strategy.”
Among the things this strategy will be designed to accomplish are:
- Creating a unified brand and a story to promote the Quad-Cities as a place to live, work and visit.
- Generating demand and growing our visitor economy.
- Improving overall visitor experience by addressing gaps and opportunities.
- Maximizing the economic impact of the visitor economy (tax revenue, jobs, etc.).
- Increasing investment in tourism.
Also vital to our success is increasing Quad-Citians' civic pride. You can show and grow yours by taking part in this survey. Remember, Quad-Citians are our region's best salesmen, or we should be.
This survey is an easy way to get stated, or to build on what you're already doing to make the Quad-Cities THE place to be for visitors and residents, as we seek to grow our region.