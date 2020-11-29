Editorial: Support the Santa Fund

Perhaps like no other year in recent memory, we've learned in 2020 just how vulnerable we all are.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned lives upside down around the world and here at home. It's caused unimaginable heartbreak and, still, as we approach the end of the year, we realize we are still months away from getting to the other side of this life-altering experience.

Yet, we also have seen a deep reservoir of caring that gives us hope. We've seen it in the simple gestures — when people reached out during the spring shutdown, for example, to check in on neighbors — and we've seen it in the outpouring of charitable giving.

It is this generosity that we find ourselves calling on again, as we ask for your help with this year's Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.

This is the 113th year for the fund, which distributes tens of thousands of dollars throughout the Quad-Cities in an effort to help those in need, to improve in some small way their living condition, and to lift their spirits at a time of year that should be marked by joy for all of us.

Our goal this year is to raise $46,000. This is a bit less than it was the previous two years. But we know that much has been asked of all of us this year.