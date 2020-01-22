Editorial: Stop the chaos

Last week’s chaos that passed for a Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting was hardly a surprise. What will be a shock is if next month’s session is any different.
For more than a year, the commission has failed to function.
The controversy over who rightfully sits on the panel stems from the failure of a handful of past commissioners to accept the idea they don't get to serve as long as they want.
What matters now, however, is that the Davenport City Council, the elected representatives of the people, have appointed Janelle Swanberg, Henry Karp, Richard Pokora, Ruby Mateos and Lee Gaston to the commission. They are the lawful members of the commission. (There are two vacancies. We are told Patricia Hardaway, who also was legally appointed, has moved and Randy Moore, another legitimate commissioner, resigned last week.)
A previous commissioner who was removed, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, has challenged her removal in court. The case is pending.
Bribriesco-Ledger has the right to have her case heard. But until a decision is made, the commission ought to be allowed to function.
If the commissioners need to seek civil or criminal enforcement to do so, then we support that. If commissioners need to hire outside counsel to assist, we support that. And we think members of the city council ought to step up and support them, too.
It is clear commissioners should not turn to Latrice Lacey, the commission director, for legal advice on this matter. She already has provided poor guidance – in particular, the idea that the expiration of a term does not constitute a vacancy on the commission. Her latest suggestion, that Mayor Mike Matson should declare all the positions vacant, is also a bad idea. What would be the purpose? To appoint a whole new batch of people who could claim to be members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission?
It was just two months ago that Swanberg, Mateos, Karp and Pokora were appointed – and nine of the 10 council members voted to confirm them, including then-Alderman Mike Matson. These people should be allowed to do their jobs. And they ought to insist upon their right to do so.
If past commissioners or members of the public continue to cause chaos, then the commission ought to take the steps necessary to stop the chaos so it can get on with the people's work.