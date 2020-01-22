Editorial: Stop the chaos

Last week’s chaos that passed for a Davenport Civil Rights Commission meeting was hardly a surprise. What will be a shock is if next month’s session is any different.

For more than a year, the commission has failed to function.

The controversy over who rightfully sits on the panel stems from the failure of a handful of past commissioners to accept the idea they don't get to serve as long as they want.

What matters now, however, is that the Davenport City Council, the elected representatives of the people, have appointed Janelle Swanberg, Henry Karp, Richard Pokora, Ruby Mateos and Lee Gaston to the commission. They are the lawful members of the commission. (There are two vacancies. We are told Patricia Hardaway, who also was legally appointed, has moved and Randy Moore, another legitimate commissioner, resigned last week.)

A previous commissioner who was removed, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, has challenged her removal in court. The case is pending.

Bribriesco-Ledger has the right to have her case heard. But until a decision is made, the commission ought to be allowed to function.