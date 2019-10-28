Viola cut the ribbon on its new Mercer County University of Illinois Extension Office a week ago today.
And in formally celebrating the Labor Day relocation of the agricultural education office from Aledo to Viola last Tuesday, leaders also shined a welcome spotlight on the good things that can happen when communities choose to be proactive rather than reactive.
The decision to move the Mercer County office of this flagship U of I outreach effort some eight miles east also highlighted the importance of Mercer County, Better Together. That's the public-private planning organization looking for ways to breath new life into one of our region's smallest rural counties by bringing people and and organizations together to share ideas for a better future.
The U of I Extension also plays a role in that effort. Viola Mayor Kirk Doonan, for example, lauded the work of a group of students sent by the Extension to help Viola launch an economic revitalization effort. They worked with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning to create a downtown plan that includes demolishing dilapidated buildings to make room for new businesses. The city is brainstorming for incentives to attract them and has raised a quarter of the funds needed to to make the plan work, Doonan said.
In the interim, the new extension office is helping raise Viola's profile, while allowing the extension to double its space so it can more effectively deliver educational programs to help people, businesses, and communities solve problems and develop skills to create a better future.
The Extension also is a valuable resource for area 4-H clubs, which also can help rural communities thrive. State Sen. Chuck Weaver, the Peoria Republican whose district includes Mercer County, said last week that 4-H members are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, twice as likely to be civically active, and twice as likely to make healthier choices because of the education offered through extension offices. Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, added that 4-H'ers boast "higher academic confidence and higher academic engagement than their peers."
In short, these are the people who are the backbone of rural communities. The ones who are, for example, joining efforts like Mercer County, Better Together, where they can help build thriving rural communities in spite of estimates that suggest rural Illinois counties will continue to see population declines of 2% or more for the next several years.
Smart communities already are getting in front of the problem. In an ongoing series on the Q-C population decline, for example, reporter Graham Ambrose highlighted the Henry County community of Galva, where leaders are engaging in what has been called the "shrink-smart" movement. It's a wise approach for rural communities and small towns to take that, unfortunately, has been saddled with a terrible name. A more apt, though far less sexy description, might be: an intentional, realistic approach to community building that focuses on the well-being of the community that will make people eager to live and raise families there.
Whatever you call the concept, we're convinced that this intentional, realistic approach — like those taking shape in rural villages such as Galva, and Viola, and small urban towns such as Silvis, are one of the keys to unlocking a better future for small communities and the Quad-Cities region.