 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Smaller backlog is welcome news
0 comments
Editorial

Editorial: Smaller backlog is welcome news

  • Updated
  • 0
US-NEWS-SECOND-WALL-STREET-AGENCY-UPGRADES-TB.jpg

State Comptroller Susana Mendoza talks with colleagues before the governor's budget address to a joint session of the Illinois House and Senate, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, earlier this year.

 AANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Remember, a few years back, when Illinois was regularly letting its bills stack up. Like a freeloader with big spending appetites —but without the income to match — the state was regularly letting the bills from social service agencies, health care facilities and myriad other vendors go unpaid.

The situation got so bad that, in 2017, the state’s backlog of bills reached $16.7 billion. Some vendors complained they hadn’t been paid in more than a year.

The stack took years to build. In 2015, the backlog stood at $5 billion, but it grew sharply afterward, doubling to more than $10 billion by 2017 and then hit its peak in November of that same year.

We remember those days well. Some agencies in the Quad-Cities that we talked to back then had to take out lines of credit and cut staff to get by. Area foundations stepped in to help out. It wasn't pretty.

Well, about a week ago, Comptroller Susana Mendoza offered up some good news for the state on this front: The backlog has now shrunk to about $3.5 billion.

Within a $42 billion budget, her office said, that means the state now is close to a 30-day repayment cycle.

"For the first time in many years, the state of Illinois can pay its bills as they come in," the comptroller's office said in a news release.

We think that deserves recognition.

The state has worked hard to get where it is. It sold $6 billion in bonds in 2017 to pay off a big chunk of the backlog. The comptroller's office says that by paying off bills that had accrued since before 2017, an estimated $4 billion to $6 billion is being saved in lower interest costs through the year 2029. That's no small amount of money.

We all know that Illinois’ fiscal problems are still significant, and Mendoza pointed that out in her announcement. Just paying the bills in a timely manner is one of the things a reliable government does. But it's obviously not the only thing it does to prove it's a good steward of taxpayer money.

Illinois still has a lot of work to do, principally in dealing with its pension problems. The shortfall in the state's pension systems, long a millstone, exceeds $140 billion, and we haven't seen a workable plan yet to dig out of the hole. The state also typically spends more than it raises, and lawmakers and the governor haven’t yet finalized a 2022 budget.

Mendoza notes the newly shrunken backlog doesn’t take into account the $3.6 billion the state borrowed from the Federal Reserve, and that it shouldn’t rely on Covid relief funding to put together a budget. She says the state should use the money to pay off its Fed debt first.

We agree. We realize there are a lot of demands for money, but we’d like to see this string of good financial news continue. The governor has proposed a budget with spending restraint, but also a request for new revenue. We’re hoping for a balanced budget without the gimmicks.

Mendoza’s announcement is a reminder of the bad-old-days not all that long ago, but it's also a sign of the progress that's been made, too, and not just for those who are owed money. The idea that the state is paying its bills in a timely manner should be greeted as progress. True, it's low-hanging fruit, but we'll take it.

The comptroller’s office says it has informed the bond rating agencies about the shrinking backlog, and it is encouraging them to consider this progress when considering the state’s creditworthiness. We hope it gets noticed. Good financial news isn’t something that visits Illinois too often. But when it does, it should be rewarded. It also is something that policymakers should be eager to build upon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
Editorial

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., for her service to the 17th congressional district. Bustos, who announced last week that she will not seek another term and will leave office in another 20 months, has been an able representative for this area. She’s been a moderating voice in a leftward moving Democratic Party and a politician, who despite being a member of one party, has made it clear she serves constituents in both. Bustos hasn’t left Congress yet; she still will serve out her term, and she says she will work hard all the way to the finish line.

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
Editorial

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the efforts by local and state health departments to ramp up interest in Covid vaccinations. It’s clear the pace of vaccinations have slowed somewhat over the past couple weeks nationwide. So we’re happy to see state and local officials in the Quad-Cities ramping up their efforts to drum up additional interest and put shots in arms where they can find them.

Editorial: Lessons from an election
Editorial

Editorial: Lessons from an election

What happened in Moline’s elections last week is a rarity in the Quad-Cities. We can’t remember the last time voters rejected a mayor and all the incumbent aldermen in an election. The closest we can recall was in Davenport in the late 1990s when nearly all the council was turned out largely because of a controversial development project.

Editorial: We have work to do
Editorial

Editorial: We have work to do

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s office made it pretty clear: The public probably will never know what action it will take regarding the students involved in the racist video that showed a Black student on the Moline-Coal Valley football team being forced to sit in a locker with banana peels hanging in it.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News