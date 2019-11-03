With high schools across the U.S. dumping class rank, and fewer colleges using it to determine admissions, it is past time school districts everywhere took another look at the practice.
So we are pleased that the issue is getting the attention it deserves in the Quad-Cities thanks to educators at United Township School High School who have launched what Superintendent Jay Morrow called a “conversation” about a practice that half the schools in the U.S. already have jettisoned.
Locally, most high schools still use class rank, including Rock Island High School, Moline High School, Davenport Central High School, Bettendorf High School, and, of course, UTHS. But should they?
For some, class rank is an important tradition and an essential tool for driving top students to be the best they can be. For example, UTHS School Board member Giovanna Davila argued recently that class rank encourages good habits such as determination, discipline and hard work. And she worried that failure to reward such efforts is unfair to students who succeed in getting to the top of their class.
Defenders of class rank also say that dumping it will keep our graduates out of the best colleges. That was true once. But the admissions landscape is changing rapidly. Consider that 42% of colleges surveyed in 1993 by the National Association for College Admission Counseling assigned "considerable importance" to class rank. In 2017, just 9% did.
According to a recent report by reporter Graham Ambrose, most Illinois and Iowa colleges and universities do not use high school class rankings to determine admissions.
Other supporters of rank argue that eliminating it is primarily about furthering today's popular and counter-productive everyone-gets-a-trophy movement at the expense of academic achievement and the demand for academic excellence.
It’s clear from the current discussions at UTHS, however, that striving for excellence and ensuring that graduating seniors will get into the nation’s top colleges and one day lead in a modern, competitive world remain top priorities.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides, there are solid academic reasons to rethink ranking students based on a weighted grade-point-average system. “I’m not sure if it’s a matter of working hard,” Morrow said of students who fare well in such systems. “I think it’s a matter of playing the game.”
He’s not the only one who thinks so. We were surprised to learn that among critics of class rank is the trio of 2019 UTHS valedictorians who topped their class of 370 students.
Ashley Preston put it bluntly: “I’m actually 100% in favor of abolishing class rank.” Co-valedictorian Joey Dryoel called the system “rather pointless and harmful.” And co-valedictorian Alison Ogden said it “encourages an atmosphere of rivalry and intense competition.”
Educators are wise to worry about the price that "intense competition" can exact on the mental health of students. That's especially true of over-stressed, over-scheduled, over-achievers when the strategy required to “win” the class-rank game results in forgoing classes they want to take because they aren’t “worth” enough points. Take, for example, the talented young musician who must skip music classes he loves to protect his all-important class rank.
Sadly, classes in the arts and humanities, which generally rate low in a weighted GPA system, also are areas of interest that help to create the well-rounded adults we need to teach our kids and lead our communities one day. And those classes and activities take on increased significance when top college admissions officials must look beyond class rank to make their choices.
For UTHS, the fact-finding will continue for several more weeks about whether to end class rank in favor of a Latin cum laude system beginning with the class of 2024.
We urge stakeholders — which includes all of is — to join the debate. Not just at UTHS but at schools throughout the Quad-Cities.