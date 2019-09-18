The Illinois Attorney General's Office ruling issued last week that said the former Western Illinois University Board of Trustees violated the Open Meetings Act in March, April and May of 2018 was disappointing, but not surprising.
The order released by the office's public access counselor isn't the first time that the former board was found to have broken the law by discussing the public's business behind closed doors.
According to Tristate Public Radio, the old board also admitted to breaking the law during three other closed-door meetings held in 2018 -- on June 1. June 7, and June 28.
The audio recordings from those meetings, which have since been made public due to a pair of challenges filed by the public radio station and WIU's chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois union, revealed that the discussions included such vital issues as budget cuts, layoffs and academic realignment. Those are all topics that must and should be discussed openly and shared freely with all stakeholders.
We don't yet know precisely what was contained in the four hours of conversation the public access counselor's office said violated the law, but the frequency of the then-board's flouting of sunshine laws makes us wonder how many other times ex-trustees have chosen to illegally do the public's business behind closed doors.
It's important to note, of course, that the board now has all new members, and it would be unfair to hold today's trustees accountable for the sins of past trustees. We can and should, however, judge current trustees on how they conduct the public's business going forward. That starts with how the board chooses to respond to this ruling.
Polly Radosh, current WIU board chair, made a good start when she told reporter Graham Ambrose via email last week, "The WIU Board of Trustees is committed to transparency, and we will abide by and uphold the Open Meetings Act. WIU General Counsel Liz Duvall ensures compliance, and board members have completed online compliance training."
We urge trustees to demonstrate that the training did the trick by releasing the illegal closed-meeting audio recordings without delay. That could also go a long way toward convincing skeptics, including Bill Thompson, WIU's union president, that the new board is serious about changing the way the old board did business.
For example, although the university said through spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger, "The board/university will comply and release the recordings," Thompson is not even convinced the recordings will ever be made public. Why? Because the public access counselor's order set "no time limit on when the vote must be taken," Thompson said. "In other words, they could delay the vote forever, as they have done with all their closed-session minutes since 2015."
If the new board chosen by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to engineer WIU's renaissance takes that potentially fatal course, it will fuel such concerns and spark larger fears that little has changed about today's WIU Board of Trustees but the names.
If, however, the board releases the recordings as ordered and as soon as possible, it will boost trustees' chances of doing one of the key things Pritzker tasked them with: improving and building Western's brand throughout Illinois, and strengthening relationships with the university’s communities.
We urge the board to grab the opportunity the ruling provides to show that it really is a new day at WIU by releasing the audio recordings from the illegal sessions without delay.