Thanks to the efforts of a unique public-private partnership, McLaughlin Body Co. will be making cabs and metal components at the old Farmall Works for many years to come.
The deal that required 18 months of hard work to complete will enable McLaughlin to consolidate its operations in Rock Island and keep 175 good manufacturing jobs in the Quad-Cities.
Those jobs, and new ones that could come from McLaughlin's consolidation in Rock Island, might have gone elsewhere after the company closed its East Moline plant last summer. Instead, thanks to McLaughlin’s commitment to our community, the work of the Central States Development Partners Inc., and a tax increment financing district created by the city of Rock Island, that city will see a long-term investment of $10.3 million that saves 175 Q-C manufacturing jobs and could create 50 more.
Robert Anderson, president of McLaughlin Body, was right when he said, “I really think it’s a great day for McLaughlin, but also for the city of Rock Island because I think this is really showing our commitment to the area.
“If you went up and down this river, it used to be full of manufacturing,” he said. “There’s not much left. We want to stay here. We are committed to the Quad-Cities and the city of Rock Island.” Anderson said the company already had a presence in Rock Island but was looking for a development partnership that could help it to stay and even grow here.
We salute this manufacturing fixture’s commitment to staying in the Q-C and the partnership created to make it happen. It not only saved jobs at McLaughlin, which set up shop in the Q-C in 1909, it also can help help send the message to other companies looking for a good fit that our region deserves a closer look.
As Brian Hollenback, president and CEO of Central States Development Partners, said earlier this month, “The short version of this is we want the residents of Illinois to know that manufacturing is alive, and it is well and it’s growing in our community, and that we are positioned to be able to access all of the resources that are required through this public/private partnership they have with the city of Rock Island to get things done.”
That’s a great message to send to the community and to potential developers so that we can hear other company leaders empathically say as Anderson did in announcing the McLaughlin deal on Oct. 24, “Today we are keeping business in Illinois. We are here to stay.”
“We are committed to
the Quad-Cities and the city
of Rock Island.” — Robert Anderson