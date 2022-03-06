Editorial: Restore recycling service

These days, being able to conveniently recycle trash should be a basic government service. In most places, it is.

Sadly, that’s not the case for thousands of people in Rock Island County. For apartment dwellers and people who live in unincorporated areas, they’re forced to drive out of state if they want to do the environmentally responsible thing.

It was nearly a year ago that the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency announced it would close its drop-off recycling sites in the fall.

Since then, there have been a raft of pleas for decision-makers to reverse course. They’ve come from regular people, even from our local representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Cheri Bustos.

At almost 1,000 tons a year, this is no small amount of trash we’re talking about.

Where has it gone in the five months since the four drop-off sites were closed?

We’re not really sure. People were told they could take their recyclables to Scott County, but the waste management agency there wasn’t able to tell us how much might be coming from Rock Island County, so we don’t really know whether many are doing that.

We worry a lot of it is going into the trash. That’s not the way it should be. People who live in cities, and who are offered curbside recycling services, have the option of doing the environmentally responsible thing conveniently. We don’t understand why thousands of rural people who live in Rock Island County aren’t given the same option; why people who just happen to live in an apartment building don’t have the same rights.

When the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency closed the drop-off sites in Moline, Rock Island, East Moline and Milan, they cited a drop in tipping fees as the reason.

Recently, Sarah Hayden reported in these pages efforts to convince policymakers to bring the drop-off sites back. And on March 15, the waste management agency is expected to talk about the matter at one of its regular meetings. (The agency is made up of representatives from local governments throughout Rock Island County.)

We know there are people who sit on the county board and on these city councils who care about the environment. We urge them to step up and find a way to restore this service. As Hayden reported, the county waste management agency will be putting together its budget for the next fiscal year in May and June.

Even if you don’t sit on the agency’s board, you have a responsibility to act.

We’ve been impressed with the dedication enthusiastic recyclers have brought to this issue. After months of wrangling, they haven’t given up. That is a testament to their devotion, and it shouldn’t be ignored by elected officials.

Seventy-one year old Isabel Hansen, of Moline, is a good example. And she makes a good point about how much waste is involved in relying on another state to pick up what is rightfully Rock Island County’s responsibility. "If the whole idea behind recycling is to help save our resources and save the planet, it seems pretty awful that we're expected to drive into another state to do our recycling; we're using up gas," she said recently.

In about six weeks, on April 22, Americans will observe the 52nd Earth Day.

We expect on that day governments and politicians in our area will issue the usual statements of concern about the state of our planet and pledge their loyalty to conservation.

We know there are a lot bigger environmental problems to solve than just trying to put recycling bins out at four locations. But shouldn’t we be able to do at least that?

We urge rural Rock Island County residents, people who live in apartments – really, anybody who cares about our environment – to talk to their representatives about this issue. Push your mayors, aldermen and county board members to step up before March 15. After all, it’s just four recycling sites. How hard can that be?

