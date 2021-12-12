Editorial: QC must prepare for EVs

What might happen if this was taken a step further? What might happen if all of our local governments also looked at converting some of their fleets to EVs?

To the extent they haven't already, we think they ought to seriously consider it. Municipal, school and county fleets make up a big chunk of vehicle registrations in any area, and even partial conversions can prepare the ground for growth in this area.

It's already happening in other places.

Earlier this year, the city of Des Moines, Iowa, added EVs to its fleet for the first time. And, according to Government Technology magazine, cities like Columbus, Ohio, are "aggressively moving forward on fleet conversions, operating several hundred EVs as part of its public fleet." Columbus was able to structure a lease program allowing the city to take advantage of federal tax credits to afford the cost.

To see any significant shift to EVs in the public, though, charging stations have to be made more plentiful.

Most people with EVs charge their vehicles at home, but that's not always convenient. Thus, the need for charging stations. And not just the conventional ones, but fast-charging outlets that drastically reduce the amount of time needed to charge up.