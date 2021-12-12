Editorial: QC must prepare for EVs

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's goal is to get a million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030. Reaching that mark won't be easy. Currently, there are only about 34,000 EVs registered in the state.
However, legislation passed by the state and signed into law this fall represents a hefty investment toward getting there.
The state is offering a range of tax credits for manufacturers who create EV-related jobs, as well as thousands of dollars in incentives aimed at bringing down the purchase price of EVs and plans for boosting the type and availability of charging stations throughout the state.
Coupled with federal incentives, Illinoisans may have no better opportunity to shift to vehicles that proponents say have better fuel economy and are no doubt friendlier to the environment.
We're not sure how successful the governor will be. It's clear the market still favors gas-powered vehicles. Less than 1% of vehicle registrations in Rock Island County are for electric vehicles, according to the state. However, the two biggest obstacles to EVs — price and infrastructure — are being addressed at the state and federal levels.
We think Quad-Citians, in both the public and private sector, ought to quickly prepare for the change. Some already are. MetroLINK has been investing in electric technology, and the passage of the federal infrastructure law will help even more, officials have said.
What might happen if this was taken a step further? What might happen if all of our local governments also looked at converting some of their fleets to EVs?
To the extent they haven't already, we think they ought to seriously consider it. Municipal, school and county fleets make up a big chunk of vehicle registrations in any area, and even partial conversions can prepare the ground for growth in this area.
It's already happening in other places.
Earlier this year, the city of Des Moines, Iowa, added EVs to its fleet for the first time. And, according to Government Technology magazine, cities like Columbus, Ohio, are "aggressively moving forward on fleet conversions, operating several hundred EVs as part of its public fleet." Columbus was able to structure a lease program allowing the city to take advantage of federal tax credits to afford the cost.
To see any significant shift to EVs in the public, though, charging stations have to be made more plentiful.
Most people with EVs charge their vehicles at home, but that's not always convenient. Thus, the need for charging stations. And not just the conventional ones, but fast-charging outlets that drastically reduce the amount of time needed to charge up.
Currently, there are only a handful of charging stations in the Quad-Cities, and the U.S. Department of Energy's web site listed only one fast-charging station, and that is in Scott County.
Some small businesses across the country are investing in these stations. And while a Bloomberg story earlier this year said companies deploying charging stations still haven't figured out a way to make a profit, industry advocates say that there are ways for individual businesses to turn these stations into money-making centers.
Our point here is to encourage Quad-Citians, especially those in the policy-making realm, to think about the changes that are on the horizon. If we wait until we're sure about whether the EV revolution actually occurs, it may be too late.
We know there are always skeptics when it comes to new technology. But who would have thought 40 years ago that Iowa would become a leader in generating electrical power from wind?
Guess what? It happened. Today, 40% of the electrical energy generated in the state comes from wind. And the American Wind Energy Association said last year that it even surpassed coal.
Again, who would have predicted that in the early 1980s, when the state passed a law pushing utilities toward renewable energy?
We don't know if Pritzker's goal of putting a million EVs on the road by 2030 is achievable. But it's an aspirational goal that has implications for the economy as well as the environment.