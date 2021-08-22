Editorial: Protecting our most vulnerable

Throughout the pandemic, we have seen COVID-19 exact its heaviest toll on older people living and working in nursing homes.
In June, the New York Times reported that a third of the coronavirus deaths were linked to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Even now, with the elderly achieving remarkable vaccination rates, the Delta variant continues to be dangerous for older Americans, even as it also affects the young and unvaccinated.
Here's a snapshot: On Tuesday, Genesis Health System reported that of the 27 Covid-related hospitalizations, 10 were over the age of 70. So it is appalling to see the wide gap in the vaccination rates for people who live and work in nursing homes. In this area, five of the nine nursing homes in Rock Island County reported that less than 45% of their staff were vaccinated, according to federal data through the week ending Aug. 1. One facility said its staff vaccination rate was as low as 25%.
By contrast, seven of the nine facilities reported that more than 85% of their residents were vaccinated.
Like we said, an appalling gap.
So we were grateful to hear President Joe Biden last week say nursing homes that don't require their staffs to be vaccinated will face the potential loss of Medicare and Medicaid funds. The new regulation would apply to 15,000 nursing homes with more than 1.3 million workers.
Lately, we have witnessed governments and the private sector take more aggressive steps to get people vaccinated. Despite the presence of effective vaccines for more than 8 months, too many Americans have refused to pitch in and help defeat this virus by getting inoculated.
Some states are more aggressive than others, but it seems to us we should all agree that working with our country's most vulnerable population comes with special responsibilities, among them the duty not to carry an infection into the workplace that could spread rapidly and devastate people who have tried to protect themselves; who have done what was asked of them to control this virus.
So we hope that nursing homes will heed the administration's call and require their staffs to get vaccinated.
Even with the new recommendation that boosters be taken in order to increase the effectiveness of the original shots, it is indisputable that widespread vaccination is the best way to deal with this virus.
We also applaud Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for requiring that staff at state-run veterans homes, congregate settings and prisons be vaccinated. He has received push-back from union officials, but we have clearly seen that people who live in these facilities have a unique vulnerability. The governor is right to ensure that they are protected.
We do realize this presents a workforce challenge. Nursing homes already have trouble attracting employees, and there is a high turnover rate. As officials in the industry have pointed out, government can help by spreading the vaccine mandate to other health care facilities, too, in order to prevent workers from simply switching jobs to an employer with a more lax policy.
As with most decisions, there are risks and benefits to any choice. As we weigh these choices, it seems to us the public health ought to come first.
The Illinois Health Care Association, which covers 485 nursing homes in the state, agrees with the requirement, according to the Chicago Tribune.
As this pandemic continues, it is likely that businesses will increasingly push the unvaccinated toward getting shots, whether it's as a condition of employment or the price of entry to a restaurant or other retail establishment. But, we expect, this will be an evolving process. When it comes to nursing homes and those facilities that are home to our most vulnerable, there is no time to waste. The time to require vaccinations is now, and we're happy that President Biden has taken this step.