Editorial: Protecting our most vulnerable

Lately, we have witnessed governments and the private sector take more aggressive steps to get people vaccinated. Despite the presence of effective vaccines for more than 8 months, too many Americans have refused to pitch in and help defeat this virus by getting inoculated.

Some states are more aggressive than others, but it seems to us we should all agree that working with our country's most vulnerable population comes with special responsibilities, among them the duty not to carry an infection into the workplace that could spread rapidly and devastate people who have tried to protect themselves; who have done what was asked of them to control this virus.

So we hope that nursing homes will heed the administration's call and require their staffs to get vaccinated.

Even with the new recommendation that boosters be taken in order to increase the effectiveness of the original shots, it is indisputable that widespread vaccination is the best way to deal with this virus.

We also applaud Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for requiring that staff at state-run veterans homes, congregate settings and prisons be vaccinated. He has received push-back from union officials, but we have clearly seen that people who live in these facilities have a unique vulnerability. The governor is right to ensure that they are protected.