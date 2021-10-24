Editorial: Preparing for the winter

For the most part, Illinois has seen an improvement in the pandemic over the last month.

The number of cases has fallen, and Gov. JB Pritzker is even talking about the possibility of backing off the state’s mask mandate.

However, hospitals around the state still are reporting an elevated number of Covid cases, which is all the more reason that people should follow the latest bit of advice from health care experts: Get your flu shot.

Americans have become accustomed to being told to get a Covid vaccine, and 69% of all Illinoisans (81% of those 12 and up) have gotten at least one jab, according to the New York Times tracker.

Still, it has been a hard road getting to this point, with vaccine mandates and other steps aimed at encouraging the resistant to get inoculated. In Chicago, unvaccinated police officers have been arguing with Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her order that they report their vaccination status.

Luckily, flu shots don’t carry as much controversy. Nonetheless, it’s important that people get inoculated. Last year, during the worst of the pandemic, we saw a dramatic decline in the flu as Americans trying to avoid Covid washed their hands, kept out of crowds, wore masks and distanced themselves from others.