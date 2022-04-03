Editorial: Population losses are a continuing challenge

Attracting people is an important goal for any area looking to thrive. A growing number of people can help the housing market, the workforce – and the overall vitality of any area. So the latest figures from the federal government on population changes since the 2020 Census don’t look good for the Quad-Cities, especially for Rock Island County.

From 2020 to 2021, the county lost 1,358 people, according to the new figures. Like three-quarters of the counties across the United States, Rock Island County also saw more deaths than births, something that rarely happens and is no doubt at least partly attributable to Covid. Falling birthrates and an aging population also contribute to this trend; this is common in the Midwest.

A greater contributor to Rock Island County’s population decline for the year, however, was the net loss of 1,243 people to what is called domestic migration; in other words, people moving to other places in the U.S.

This has been a problem for years, and not just in Rock Island County. From 2020 to 2021, Scott County also saw a net loss of more than 500 people to domestic migration.

A small amount of these losses in both counties were offset by immigration from other countries, but all in all, it’s not good news. (Scott County’s overall population loss amounted to 318 people.)

We’re not alone. Other metro areas in Illinois also are seeing losses, but this is a situation where misery isn’t comforted by company.

We realize these are just estimates, and they should be treated with caution. After all, we found after the 2020 Census, the actual population loss in Illinois was far smaller than the annual estimates for resident population loss would have suggested.

Still, it’s pretty well established that Illinois is losing people, including in its mid-sized metro areas. Peoria and Winnebago counties lost more than 1,700 people each from 2020 to 2021, according to the Census estimates. Sangamon County lost more than 1,200.

We know that many in our community already recognize the need to grow our population. The Q2030 regional action plan established that increasing population, particularly young people, is a key need for our area.

Still, we seem to be coming up short.

This is no small matter. A growing population makes it easier to spread the cost of government services; entices businesses to relocate and expand; and, as we noted earlier, it grows the area’s available workforce. Expanding the workforce has been an especially challenging problem here because of the pandemic. But even before that, it was a problem. Between 2005 and 2009, the Quad-Cities’ labor force regularly exceeded 200,000 people. But it hadn’t reached that high in the intervening decade. Then the pandemic hit, and we haven’t fully recovered. Last year, the size of the workforce was only at 186,000 people.

This is why finding new and creative ways to add people is a must. It’s why we have to make the Quad-Cities a place people want to come to – and stay.

We hear theories all the time – usually in political debates – about why people are leaving Illinois. Some chalk it up to the state’s tax burden and budget woes; others point out that employment tends to drive most of these decisions. And, let’s face it, southern and western states are much warmer in the winter than it is here.

Frankly, you can find some pretty detailed studies that show decisions to relocate are quite complex and rarely can be boiled down to political talking points. Which is why, in a metro area like ours, we think it would be instructive to actually ask the people who are leaving why they have left.

Why not commission regular surveys to ask people why they’re leaving? Previous data from the IRS has shown us that most people leaving Rock Island County simply cross the river to live in Scott County. (The opposite is true, too). So, why is that? And for those who have decided to leave the area entirely, what are the reasons?

In Illinois, we believe high property taxes are a factor; it’s why we persistently urge Springfield and other governments to tackle this problem. Having said that, we don’t know to what extent this influences the thinking of movers. We could benefit from a more detailed picture.

The federal government reports these figures every year, and we don’t expect a significant change anytime soon. Still, it is our hope that by the time these numbers are released next year, we’ll have a lot more people talking about how to reverse the trend.

This editorial represents the opinion of the Dispatch-Argus Editorial Board.

