Editorial: Please give to the Santa Fund

The holiday season is a time of joy. But, as we all know, we also face challenges — in our world and our community.

The pandemic that turned things upside down last year is still with us. Our economy continues to recover, but costs at the grocery store and gasoline station are higher.

Still, for all the troubles facing most of us, we know there are others who are encountering even steeper obstacles.

We still haven’t made up the jobs lost from last year. Thousands live below the poverty line, and many of those who don’t still have trouble making ends meet.

Throughout the Quad-Cities, we are fortunate to have charitable organizations that help out.

We also try to do our small part through the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, and that is what we want to talk about today.

This is the 114th year for the fund, which distributes tens of thousands of dollars throughout the Quad-Cities in an effort to help those in need and, in some small way, to lift their spirits at a time that should be joyful for all of us.