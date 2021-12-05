Editorial: Please give to the Santa Fund

The holiday season is a time of joy. But, as we all know, we also face challenges — in our world and our community.
The pandemic that turned things upside down last year is still with us. Our economy continues to recover, but costs at the grocery store and gasoline station are higher.
Still, for all the troubles facing most of us, we know there are others who are encountering even steeper obstacles.
We still haven’t made up the jobs lost from last year. Thousands live below the poverty line, and many of those who don’t still have trouble making ends meet.
Throughout the Quad-Cities, we are fortunate to have charitable organizations that help out.
We also try to do our small part through the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, and that is what we want to talk about today.
This is the 114th year for the fund, which distributes tens of thousands of dollars throughout the Quad-Cities in an effort to help those in need and, in some small way, to lift their spirits at a time that should be joyful for all of us.
Our goal this year is to raise $50,000. This is a bit more than the mark we shot for last year. Still, we are hopeful we’ll meet this year’s goal. And why wouldn’t we be? Last year, despite all the difficulties of 2020, donors to the Santa Fund gave roughly $56,000, easily exceeding our goal and setting a record.
We estimate that more than 1,500 adults and kids were helped with the money.
We’re not sure what will happen this year. After all, the generosity we saw last year was truly remarkable given the circumstances. But wouldn’t it be nice to set another record? A few weeks from now, we’d love to report that you did exactly that. So, today, we make our initial request that you give generously to the Santa Fund.
Your donations help to pay for the basics — like food and clothing — for needy Quad-Citians. But the Santa Fund does more than that. Sometimes, a donation can put a toy under a tree or brighten a home for the holidays.
Whatever the gift, we know it’s always appreciated.
As in the past, we are blessed with the organizations that partner with us in this venture.
Those partners are:
Aldridge Early Learning Center, East Moline; ARC of the Quad Cities, Rock Island; Bethany for Children and Families, Moline; Black Hawk College Foundation, Moline; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Moline; CASI (Illinois Senior Santa Program); Child Abuse Council, Moline; Children’s Therapy Center, Rock Island; Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Rock Island; Project Now, Rock Island; Rock Island County Senior Center, Rock Island; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Milan; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Moline; Skip-a-Long Child Development, Rock Island; and YouthHope, Moline.
Through these agencies, we will distribute gift cards to recipients for spending at local stores.
In addition, the Santa Fund offers help to people in our community who are nominated by area social service agencies and places of worship for special assistance.
These nominations are reviewed, and up to $1,000 is given to the nominating organizations for the benefit of the people who are chosen.
It is these people who you have seen featured in news stories that appear in this newspaper.
Among others, last year’s donations helped:
A Rock Island couple that got a sofa for their home, along with two area rugs.
A woman whose family had to deal with Covid, the loss of work hours and the struggles of kids learning remotely.
A refugee family with 10 kids was also helped with some money to buy beds and a television.
Our experience in recent years has been that meeting our annual Santa Fund goal goes down to the wire.
We hope, with your help, we can get off to a fast start. We hope, with your help, we have another record-breaking year.
Either way, we know our community; we are confident you will be generous.
Donating is easy. You can mail a check payable to Lee Foundation Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa, 52801.
Donate online at qconline.com/santafund.
Or you can drop off a donation during business hours 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.
We look forward to reporting to you later how the campaign is going, and we’re eager to see the results.