Editorial: Operate more humane farms

Ever since Californians voted in 2018 to pass Proposition 12, a ballot measure that humanely requires more room on farms for egg-laying hens, veal calves, and gestating sows, pork producers have been fighting it. And in every federal district court and federal appeals court in which they asked for the law to be blocked, they have lost.

The pork producers and other groups asked the California Department of Food and Agriculture for more time — possibly as much as 28 more months — to prepare before the law was enacted. The agency said it had no authority to do that, and the law went into effect as intended on Saturday.

Instead of spending their money on legal fees to fight the law, pork producers should have been spending it on revamping their hog farms to comply with the law. Some producers have already done so or are in the process.

Proposition 12, the Prevention of Cruelty to Farm Animals Act, requires the calves that will be served as veal, the hens that lay eggs for market, and the pigs that produce piglets to be killed and turned into pork have enough space to turn around, lie down, stand up, and fully extend their limbs. The point is to offer animals destined to become food for Californians a modicum of humane treatment during their short dismal lives.