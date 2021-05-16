Editorial: More discussion, less provocation

Over the past couple weeks, there has been a lot of controversy over Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker's comments in the aftermath of the decision by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office to clear police in the fatal shooting of DeShawn Tatum on April 1.

Parker called for a review of foot pursuits, for the sake of police and those who are being pursued. But he punctuated that call by referring to police as "agents of state violence."

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police objected to the phrase, calling on Parker to apologize. He didn’t. Instead, Parker issued a rather lengthy explanation for his original call, but didn’t back down from the language he used.

Frankly, we think the use of phrase "agents of state violence" was needlessly provocative. If Parker, who represents the 5th Ward, wanted to start a discussion about the wisdom of foot pursuits and the possibility of limiting their use in some instances, then this was the wrong way to go about it.

Unfortunately, what has transpired since then looks like a standoff of sorts. At last Monday’s council meeting, dozens of members of the city’s police force showed up, in uniform, and stood at the back of the council chambers. Parker was not at the council meeting, but their silent protest was unmistakable.