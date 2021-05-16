Editorial: More discussion, less provocation

Over the past couple weeks, there has been a lot of controversy over Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker's comments in the aftermath of the decision by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office to clear police in the fatal shooting of DeShawn Tatum on April 1.
Parker called for a review of foot pursuits, for the sake of police and those who are being pursued. But he punctuated that call by referring to police as "agents of state violence."
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police objected to the phrase, calling on Parker to apologize. He didn’t. Instead, Parker issued a rather lengthy explanation for his original call, but didn’t back down from the language he used.
Frankly, we think the use of phrase "agents of state violence" was needlessly provocative. If Parker, who represents the 5th Ward, wanted to start a discussion about the wisdom of foot pursuits and the possibility of limiting their use in some instances, then this was the wrong way to go about it.
Unfortunately, what has transpired since then looks like a standoff of sorts. At last Monday’s council meeting, dozens of members of the city’s police force showed up, in uniform, and stood at the back of the council chambers. Parker was not at the council meeting, but their silent protest was unmistakable.
The officers' presence at the council meeting, and their right to stand up for themselves, cannot be disputed. But many in the community saw this as an attempt at intimidation. And the divide over Parker’s comments, not to mention policing in general, was on full display in the comments from people who spoke to the council.
One person called Parker’s comments "anti-police." Another called on him to resign. Still another person said that it was Parker who was on the right track, and that it is right to challenge the status quo. This person characterized Parker's remarks a "mild statement."
Our view is that this is the time for dialogue, not provocative rhetoric or demonstrations.
That may seem obvious, and it only goes so far. But right now what we are seeing is confrontation, which to us seems even less likely to yield solutions.
It did not escape our attention that, just as these events were happening in Rock Island, law enforcement agencies across the river, in Scott County, were formalizing an agreement with the Davenport NAACP and Davenport LULAC Council 10 to enhance relationships between law enforcement and the community.
The partnership will include the Davenport and Bettendorf police departments and the Scott County Sheriff's office. It is called the Iowa Quad Cities Law Enforcement Community Partnership.
The groups have been talking since the killing of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis by Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted by a jury last month. Their announcement Tuesday was a formalization of their efforts.
"Our communications aren't focusing on one policing agency in one community. We're focusing on our region, our Scott County, Quad-Cities, region, and it's an ongoing, consistent conversation," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said during the press conference.
Make no mistake, there has been dialogue in Rock Island County, too, though the efforts undertaken last year seem to have foundered.
But dialogue is what is needed right now. Rather than let the bitterness created by this incident simmer, Rock Island officials should use it as an opportunity to try to resolve, or at least explore and explain, the obvious differences that exist.
Former mayoral hopeful Thurgood Brooks said it is time to "create a forum for the difficult conversations we need to have."
We agree with that sentiment.
Brooks was critical of Mayor Mike Thoms for not stepping up to do that. We do not want to foment further division, we would simply say the idea of an honest, respectful community discussion is one that is desperately needed. And it requires leadership to make it happen.
This incident reveals the tensions that undoubtedly exist in the community, and not just between the city's police department and one of its aldermen. Those divisions must be confronted. Not with provocation, but with reason, respect, understanding and continued dialogue.