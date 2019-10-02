We're pleased that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tabbed a former GOP congressman with a history of bipartisanship and record of effective governance to lead the board of one of Illinois' greatest assets and historic trusts.
If the Illinois Senate confirms Pritzker's pick -- and it should at General Assembly's Oct. 28-30 veto session -- retired Illinois U.S. Rep. Ray LaHood will chair the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Board.
Though we're far from the Springfield museum, Quad-Citians and Illinoisans everywhere should care about what happens there. This interactive archive houses our state's most precious Lincoln artifacts and is charged with protecting and sharing our most famous son's legacy.
LaHood's qualifications are well-known to Quad-Citians. The Peoria native worked in his younger days at the Rock Island Youth Services Bureau and the Bi-State Planning Commission. He cut his political teeth as an aide to Congressman Tom Railsback of Moline and served as an area state representative. As chief of staff to Senate Minority Leader Bob Michel, a member of Congress, and Barack Obama's U.S. secretary of transportation, he remained a powerful friend of our region.
Those local ties are not, of course, the biggest reasons to cheer LaHood's latest assignment. He is no stranger to carrying out tough and complex assignments in challenging circumstances on a grand scale, including chairing the 1998 impeachment proceedings of Bill Clinton.
LaHood also was a tireless advocate for bringing the Lincoln presidential library to Illinois and obtaining federal funds that helped make it happen.
That makes him well prepared to provide the kind of leadership missing at a Lincoln museum that has been without any board oversight for years and has not had a director since Pritzker fired Alan Lowe, the museum's executive director since 2016.
A spokeswoman for Pritzker told Greg Hinz of Crain's Chicago Business a change of leadership was necessary to end the drama at the museum. Among the things fueling that drama are ongoing financial concerns and claims that the "Lincoln" stovepipe hat bought by the museum -- and estimated to be worth $6.5 million -- has no real connection to the 16th president.
Meanwhile, the museum has lacked a governing board, and it shows. The five appointments, including LaHood's that Pritzker recently made to the 11-member museum board are the first since it was established in August 2017 to oversee the presidential library and museum after the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency was abolished.
Even if senators approve the five names before them, six more members will have to be selected. Pritzker's office has promised those appointments will be coming soon.
That's imperative since state statute gives that board the duty of submitting an executive director nominee for Senate confirmation. LaHood already is looking ahead, however, and talking about the kind of leader he seeks.
“We need to get the most qualified director in the country ... and get back on the right track," LaHood told Hinz. "This could be the best presidential museum in the country."
That should be the goal and the expectation of not just the board and the governor, but everyone who calls this Land of Lincoln home.