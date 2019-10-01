Rock Island is celebrating the latest development in the $13 million in investment that Mayor Mike Thoms said would make 2019 “a great year” for Rock Island.
The city took another step in making good on that promise with the new Agrisolutions manufacturing facility, where Rock Island corporate and city leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The development brings jobs to Rock Island and welcome manufacturing investment to an Illinois Quad-Cities hungry for it.
The facility in southwest Rock Island is about four times the size of Agrisolutions' former Milan location, which will allow it to expand. “We opened this facility because we wanted room to grow,” Agrisolutions President Tom Welke said Thursday. “A big part of what helped us come to expand in Rock Island was the support of the community and economic development group.”
We salute the public-private partnership that secured a development that will more than triple employment at Agrisolutions from 30 workers to around 100 employees over the next few years.
The Rock Island Agrisolutions also is boosting the community in other ways. For example, the modernization process already has resulted in $1 million in robotics investment at the new facility, according to Tim Dunn, president of Trinity Logistics. Best of all, it keeps an established Quad-Cities company in the Quad-Cities.
On Thursday, Robert “Butch” Mandel, Agrisolutions principal owner, promised that Rock Island will “be proud to have us as a member of the community.”
We suspect just about any city would covet an expanding local company like Agrisolutions, which has manufactured nearly 10 million steel disc blades used in farming in the Quad-Cities since 2008. We’re fortunate that the firm had no desire to leave the community then or, we’re pleased to not, in the near future.
“There is no question in my mind that we are going to be a leader in this industry for years and years to come,” Mandel said. That kind of commitment is welcome and it takes a village of committed people to make it happen.
According to Chandler Poole, Rock Island community and economic development director, it started with the former owners of the Agrisolutions property at 4415 85th Ave, the company and city. They cooperated to get a deal done, enabling the project to be completed quickly.
“Negotiations were wonderful,” he said. “Normally, they can get really nasty, as all of you know in business. They can just be a nightmare. But this was, ‘How do we make it go?’”
Facilities like this also don’t get built if cities do not invest in themselves and if local residents do not get behind the government incentives necessary to keep and grow local companies and attract new ones.
Other projects are happening because Rock Island is investing in growth. For example, the historic McLaughlin Body Co. plans to make its home at old Farmall Works in Rock, ensuring that it can remain in the Quad-Cities.
Remember, too, these are companies that already have skin in the game. They’re here because this is where they want to be. The same is true of the expansion of Ecogistics, and Rock Island’s rapidly growing Green Thumb Industries, the medical marijuana grower getting ready to expand into the recreational marijuana market.
Other smaller projects, including expanding QC Pancake House and relocating Ms. BriMani’s Hair & Beauty Supply, also boost the businesses that are the bedrock of Quad-Cities communities.
“This Town Rocks,” the city’s letterhead and website say. These are the kinds of things that can keep it rocking for years to come.