It's tempting to treat as white noise the dire warnings delivered by politicians, techies and Department of Homeland Security officials about cybersecurity and U.S. elections.
But make no mistake, simply tuning out this very real threat is dangerous. And not just for the folks in Washington, D.C. Voters in the Quad-Cities and throughout Illinois will lose if our state's inability to prevent cyberattacks compromises the integrity of this essential democratic franchise.
That's a distinct possibility, we discovered after an Oct. 15 U.S. Homeland Security Committee field hearing about election cybersecurity in Gurnee, Ill.
First the good news:
Illinois State Board of Elections Director Steve Sandvoss told federal lawmakers Illinois has made progress in securing its election system from attack in the three years since it became one of 21 U.S. states targeted by Russian government hackers.
A U.S. House Intelligence Committee report on those attacks concluded hackers had penetrated Illinois' statewide voter registration database, and by the end of 2018, had accessed as many as 200,000 voter registration records. “Russian cyber actors were in a position to delete or change voter data, but the committee is not aware of any evidence that they did so,” the report said. Don't be too relieved, however.
The report suggests that may have been because the hackers' preferred candidate, Donald Trump, won. "If Russia’s preferred candidate does not prevail in 2020," it went on, "the Russians may seek to delegitimize the election.”
Should Illinois voters panic — especially those who might vote for the "wrong" choice in the 2020 hackers' eyes?
You have free articles remaining.
No, at least not yet. Sandvoss' written testimony said that since 2018, the Illinois election authority has been using the Cyber Navigator Program to support the election board's efforts to secure the system. It also has hired expert "navigators" to consult with local election officials to fix local vulnerabilities.
The $13.2 million to do it came from the $380 million Congress set aside to address the initial breach. With another election looming in a world in global turmoil, however, Illinois and other states simply can and must do more, and Congress must help.
To their credit, lawmakers say they recognize the need to shore up the U.S. election security, but as usual, they cannot agree on a bill to make it happen.
For example, Democrats who control the House approved a bill last week containing $775 million for election security. The GOP-led Senate has suggested spending a third of that, and has blocked that and other Democratic efforts. Money isn't Republicans' only objection, however.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said, for example, the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act approved in the House on Oct. 23 was not designed to keep foreign interference out of U.S. elections, "but to push partisan politics for the Democratic agenda," including impeachment. Other groups, including the America Civil Liberties Union, support beefing up cybersecurity but oppose provisions that threaten First Amendment rights.
Congress has a duty to protect both, but that will not happen while lawmakers of both parties play politics with the integrity of American's votes.
There really is no time to waste. We can be sure Russians and others intent on influencing America's 2020 election have been busy. Our lack of preparedness practically begs them to do their worst. The U.S. cannot afford to wait a moment longer.
It's time Congress fast-tracked a compromise plan that will protect Americans' constitutional right to have their votes counted in fair elections free of foreign influence.