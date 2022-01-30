Editorial: Land banks hold promise in revitalization efforts

Abandoned properties can do a lot of damage to a neighborhood.
As houses and other buildings fall into disrepair, and as weeds grow on an empty lot, neighbors can’t help but be demoralized. It can also lead to falling property values.
In the Quad-Cities, we have our share of these blighted properties. But in Rock Island County, a handful of governments may be on the cusp of forming a cooperative effort to combat it.
About a week ago, the East Moline City Council approved a measure to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to form the Quad-Cities Land Bank Authority. Moline and Rock Island are expected to take up the the proposal soon.
Moline has been working on the idea for a couple years, and it now appears the effort is about the get off the ground.
In essence, a land bank seeks to acquire abandoned properties and return them to productive use. The private market has largely turned up its nose at these properties, and they'll wrack up unpaid taxes and other encumbrances, making them even harder to rehabilitate.
A land bank – which is often formed by local governments but can also take the form of a non-profit – is able to acquire targeted properties, clear them of back taxes and other public liens, and hold them until the best opportunity for them can be found.
According to a feasibility study conducted for the City of Moline, there are more than 5,000 vacant housing units in Rock Island County, with more than 60% in Moline and Rock Island. The study said vacancies were between 7% and 9.6% of the number of overall units, depending on the city.
The goal right now is for the land bank to acquire between 41 and 57 properties annually over the first three years, according information from the City of Moline.
Land banks have been around for decades, but we’ve been told their numbers have especially grown over the past 10-15 years. There are only a handful in Illinois.
We’re encouraged that these local governments are working cooperatively to tackle this problem, and we’re eager to see this approach move forward.
There was some reluctance in East Moline (the vote in favor was 4-3 and one alderman expressed an interest in East Moline going it alone.) But, frankly, we think a larger, more cooperative effort has a better chance of being successful. We have seen on a number of fronts in this community that when local governments work together, there are better results. Just look at the new I-74 bridge.
As we’ve sought information about land banks, we’ve been told that it is important to have a clear understanding of the land bank’s mission; that there be continued engagement with the neighborhoods where these land banks are operating; and that there is an understanding that these initiatives are only a part of overall revitalization efforts. It's also important that there is a long-term commitment to continuing this work.
There’s a reason the private market has walked away from many of these properties. That means there must be an enduring commitment to properly fund and manage these efforts.
It will also be important that the partners in the land bank all feel like they’re getting something out of the deal. Political considerations can sometimes be a challenge, but we in the Quad-Cities know that our bi-state region has become accustomed to working together. Sometimes there have been setbacks, but we believe there have been far more successes than failures.
We hope the Quad-Cities Land Bank Authority will begin to make a dent on some of these abandoned properties that have held back many of our neighborhoods.
Last week, we pointed to a promising effort in Rock Island to try to revitalize the West End of the city, itself an effort that will require a long-term commitment; itself an initiative that will require working with neighbors and other stakeholders. We see this effort in somewhat the same light.
We believe these efforts are worth the time and investment. For too long, many of our neighborhoods have suffered from lack of adequate investment.
We said last week that being overly optimistic doesn’t change a community. But creating new and effective tools, establishing a clear vision, working together and committing to long-term improvement are what can make a difference.