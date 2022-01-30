Editorial: Land banks hold promise in revitalization efforts

According to a feasibility study conducted for the City of Moline, there are more than 5,000 vacant housing units in Rock Island County, with more than 60% in Moline and Rock Island. The study said vacancies were between 7% and 9.6% of the number of overall units, depending on the city.

The goal right now is for the land bank to acquire between 41 and 57 properties annually over the first three years, according information from the City of Moline.

Land banks have been around for decades, but we’ve been told their numbers have especially grown over the past 10-15 years. There are only a handful in Illinois.

We’re encouraged that these local governments are working cooperatively to tackle this problem, and we’re eager to see this approach move forward.

There was some reluctance in East Moline (the vote in favor was 4-3 and one alderman expressed an interest in East Moline going it alone.) But, frankly, we think a larger, more cooperative effort has a better chance of being successful. We have seen on a number of fronts in this community that when local governments work together, there are better results. Just look at the new I-74 bridge.