The Quad Cities Chamber wants us to envision a 2030 in which half a million people call our six-county region home. One in which our metropolitan statistical area’s economic output reaches $40 billion a year.
We not only can imagine it, we’re eager to embrace that vision and support the chamber's effort to make it a reality.
Paul Rumler, chamber president and CEO, knows it will be a challenge to attract 30,000 new Quad-Citians and add billions of dollards to our gross regional product (GRP) in a relatively short time. After all, our region's population has remained stuck at or near its current level for almost three decades. There has been movement. But, as we’ve documented in our series on Q-C population patterns, much of it has involved people relocating from Illinois to the Iowa.
Statistically, the Q-C metro area’s overall population has remained the same, neither growing nor shrinking since 1990 -- at least until now. Recent trends suggest the numbers are moving, but in the wrong direction. Population appears to be declining, especially among working-age Quad-Citians.
Many community leaders have recognized the need to grow the Q-C in recent years, but there has not been a regional effort to attack it -- until now.
“We’ve been stagnant. We’ve been stuck at 470,000 since 1990. We have to change that. We have to grow," Rumler told members at the chamber's annual meeting, where he unveiled the group's 2030 goals.
He’s right about that. He’s also right about this: The goals may be ambitious, but they are not impossible, particularly for a community that is not afraid of a little hard work.
Besides, nothing will be gained if we don’t try, and we already know the price of inaction.
Growing the Q-C also will require communities throughout Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties in Illinois and Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties in Iowa to join the effort to make it happen, starting today. As Rumler told our editorial board during a recent discussion about the 2030 goals, “We can’t do it alone.”
We’re happy to enlist, and we urge readers to join us in committing to doing what they can to make the vision a reality.
While the 2030s might seem a long way off, time will pass before we know it. If we do nothing, we’ll stay where we are. If we embrace the possible, and stick with it, we just might succeed. How? The chamber estimates that we will hit the 500,000 population mark if we add 2,425 new Quad-Citians every year for 12 years, and our GRP will reach $40 billion if we can grow it by $1.1 billion a year over that same period. To do that will require making our community a magnet for new residents, thus providing businesses the workforce they require while creating the kind of vibrant, growing community they want to call home.
We know it can be done here because we’ve seen it happen in nearby communities that face many of the challenges we do. Des Moines and Cedar Rapids are booming, for example.
We believe the Quad-Cities can, too. Why? In part because our communities already have begun laying the groundwork for making us the cool, creative and prosperous region envisioned by the Quad Cities Q2030 Regional Action Plan.
How can we get the rest of the way there? By working to achieve the chamber's and Q2030’s strategies,which include attracting new businesses and promoting growth of existing businesses, investing in our downtowns and riverfronts to create even more cool places places, and creating and encouraging community leaders.
“You’re invested in this community. But you don’t want to settle,” Rumler told chamber members. “You don’t want to be mediocre. You want to win.”'
So, we believe, does our community. But we can't win what the chamber calls the "race for talent and economic prosperity" if we don’t get in the game.
Watch for ways to embrace the effort to grow the Q-C, and urge your local leaders to make it a top priority in the decade ahead. After all, we're all in this together.