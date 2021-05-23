Editorial: Is now finally the time for real ethics reform?

As the spring legislative session winds toward a close in Springfield, we're still waiting for long-delayed ethics reform legislation.
Illinoisans across the state have urged lawmakers and Gov. JB Pritzker to act on this, to enact new rules that will show they’re ready to change the political culture in this state.
They must see that now is the time, right? Finally.
Robust ethics reform is one of the foundations for turning this state around. It is necessary for Illinoisans to have confidence their elected leaders are working in our interests, not their own.
That Illinoisans don’t trust their government has long been clear. Back in 2016, a Gallup poll said that just one in four Illinoisans had confidence in their state government, the worst showing in the nation.
We doubt things have gotten much better since then.
Lack of trust is an anchor. It clearly contributed to the defeat of the governor’s Fair Tax proposal last year, and it does damage in other ways, too. Here in the Quad-Cities, lack of confidence that the state will resolve a range of issues, including how it conducts the business of the people, has led some to give up and move across the river.
People have lots of reasons for moving (usually they are job related) but we also have heard the stories of people who just don’t want to be associated with the state and its reputation any longer.
Those who have pushed for a robust set of reforms point to a few major areas as basic to making progress: Better disclosure by lawmakers of their economic interests, greater independence for the legislative inspector general and safeguards to make it harder for lawmakers to cash in on their office as lobbyists.
There are others, but these are necessities.
With respect to lobbying, the idea of a six month bar before legislators could lobby is insufficient. This was what was proposed earlier this year, and it seems to us a half measure.
As reformers have urged, we think a two-year bar is necessary.
In neighboring Iowa, legislators must wait two years before they can lobby their former colleagues. In other states, like Indiana, it is only a year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, but we think a two-year cooling off period would send a good message that Illinois legislators are serious.
Meanwhile, the legislative inspector general’s office needs to be independent. The idea that this office needs to get permission from legislators before it can investigate them doesn’t make sense. Recall last year that a former inspector general testified to the joint commission on ethics and lobbying reform that her findings of serious wrongdoing were being suppressed. That will continue to happen unless IGs are given autonomy, not just an office.
That autonomy isn’t possible if IGs have to trot off to the Legislative Ethics Commission just to do the job.
That autonomy also is limited if it doesn’t include the power for IGs to issue subpoenas and make their findings known.
The governor has said that he wants real reform. He, too, has recognized how the lack of trust has hurt the state.
Watchdog groups have been calling on him for weeks to get this done. We echo their call.
If now isn’t the time, when?
You’d think the ouster of Mike Madigan and the string of lesser lawmakers being ensnared in charges of corruption, would shake things up. But we still have not seen a meaningful ethics reform bill come to the fore.
The session isn’t scheduled to end until May 31. We hope, by then, there is a substantive proposal that will give Illinoisans confidence that the powers that be are finally listening.
Too often, lawmakers have disappointed us. We hope this isn’t another one of those times. We urge the governor, and others who represent us, to see that we aren’t disappointed again.