Silvis has long been the bright spot in the Illinios Quad-Cities' otherwise losing quest to grow its population and housing stock.
Kudos and thanks to the leaders of the Illinios side's fasting-growing community for refusing to take their feet off the economic development gas. The city wins because it works at it.
Take a pair of new Silvis projects currently in the works.
First up is the $5.5 million, 54-unit Cobblestone hotel project deal approved by the Silvis City Council last Tuesday.
Taxpayers' investment of $500,000, to be paid via a tax increment financing (TIF) district redevelopment agreement, is relatively modest in comparison to what it will return to the city.
“It’s a big boon,” Mayor Matt Carter said. “It will bring about $75,000 in hotel/motel taxes or so annually to us, which is a big plus for us." The hotel's Avenue of the Cities and 10th Street location also should further boost the rapidly growing area. The new hotel "just adds to the synergy of what goes on up there,” the mayor said.
Then there's this: Also planned for this Rock Island County town is a 61-home development by Silverthorne Estates on Hospital Road and Illini Drive near the current police station.
Kudos, again, to the City of Progress and City Administrator Jim Grafton for securing yet another new housing development in a county desperately in need of them.
“I think that the reason that they are looking to Silvis," Grafton speculated last week, "is that maybe the word is out that it is a cool place to live, that it’s a safe community. The location is near the hospital, the fire station and the police station. There’s just so many advantages.”
He's right. Success also breeds success. Consider, for example, that Jim Work, the developer of Silverthorne, also is planning a similar addition in Bettendorf, far and away the fasting growing of the Quad-Cities on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Make no mistake, new rooftops matter. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, according to studies by the National Association of Homebuilders, 100 average new single-family homes create 297 jobs and $28 million in wages and business income and add $11.1 million in taxes and revenue to local, state and federal governments.
The people who buy those houses, raise children, and live and play in our community also contribute in countless other ways to our cities and our region year after year. That’s why it’s so important that all of our Q-C towns continue to be places to work, live and play. That means meeting the needs of today's home buyers.
The new homes being planned for Silvis, for example, are smaller, relatively affordable homes designed to be easier for homeowners to plan. Those things matter because surveys repeatedly show that finding affordable housing is the biggest challenge facing first-time home buyers.
“It’s 125 give or take new residents that are going to visit our local shops and play in our parks and be part of our community,” Grafton said of Silverthorne. “Whenever we can bring residential development to our community, that is a big win for us.
“That’s what we have focused on and been our priority, and it’s worked well for us.”
That's an understatement. We salute all who are keeping Silvis moving and growing, and we hope its success will continue to build momentum for growth in the entire Q-C region.