Rock Island County is one critical last step from hiring a real-estate broker with experience in nursing-home sales to put Hope Creek Care Center on the market for $19 million.
On Tuesday, county board members should vote to hire Marcus & Millichap to list the home at that price.
It’s a good deal. Board members should grab it quickly for the sake of taxpayers, the residents of Hope Creek, and the employees who care for them at the deeply in debt county-owned nursing home.
Certainly, the asking price is considerably more than we had imagined the property at 4343 Kennedy Drive in East Moline could fetch. Of course, setting a price doesn’t mean that someone will be willing to pay it. But Ray Giannini, senior marketing director for Marcus & Millichap, assured the county’s governance, health and administration committee on Monday that the $19 million price point is a good one for a home that is considered new by market standards.
"It's a seller's market," Giannini said. "Newer facilities like this don't come available very often. Even though it's losing money, I still think there is good potential. I think we're going to get multiple offers.”
Given comparable nursing-home sales that were included in the agency’s proposal, that figure might appear high. At the end of the day, for example, Champaign County netted $9.7 million from the April sale of its home. But Marcus & Millichap is a well-respected firm with significant experience in successful senior housing sales. Then there's this: The brokerage would make a lot less money if it were to set Hope Creek’s price so high it scared off would-be buyers.
It should help in marketing the home that Giannini is high on its salability. "It's a beautiful facility,” he said Monday. “Nothing else out there is 2009 construction. I walked through the facility. The sun was shining; it's got a two-story dining room. Most nursing facilities were built in the '60s and '70s with an addition. But this is new, state-of-the-art, sexy stuff. If a facility can be sexy, this is sexy."
Let’s hope that the advertising axiom “sex sells” will prove true. First, however, board members must snap up the deal before them.
You have free articles remaining.
While critics will grumble that the asking price is half a million dollars short of covering Hope Creek’s debt, it comes awfully close. Remember, too, that delays in getting it on the market will only increase the county's debt while not moving the home any closer to a healthy future.
Fortunately, the opportunity the board is expected to vote on Tuesday requires only a simple majority, and not the super-majority it will take to approve a sale once a buyer is found. That doesn’t mean, however, that the final sale shouldn’t already be on the minds of those committed to doing the right thing regarding Hope Creek’s future.
County Administrator Jim Snider, who’s done remarkable work in getting the process to this critical point, said he expects it to take at least six months. That doesn't give supporters much time to line up the 17 “yes” votes required to actually sell the home.
It's encouraging that some board members who had previously opposed the sale said they were happy with the price and pleased by Giannini's Wednesday presentation.
But neither those comments nor next Tuesday's "yes" votes will guarantee a final sale. Remember, the August decision to begin the sale process was approved by a vote of 16-5, with three abstentions. Remember, too, abstentions and absences will be counted as "no" votes and could prove fatal in the end.
County leaders are counting heads. Good. We trust they already are working to line up and lock down every vote required to save the home by selling it. As Giannini said Wednesday, "I think you've had a great run, but it's time to move on."
That can't happen, however, until the process officially begins. We urge board members to say yes to Marcus & Millichap on Tuesday, and we urge residents to add their voices to the call. You can find their contact information at http://www.rockislandcounty.org/CountyBoard/Members/.