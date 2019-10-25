On Thursday, Rotarians celebrated Polio Eradication Day to honor Jonas Salk, the developer of the vaccine against poliomyelitis.
Rotary International's 34-year fight to destroy the disease worldwide has resulted in more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries being immunized since 1985. Today polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.
That success also has led to a lower profile for this essential fight. But make no mistake, polio remains a threat. Any infectious disease is just "a plane ride away for unvaccinated children, Dr. Richard "Bud" Phillis of Milan reminded us in an email this week.
You have free articles remaining.
The founding chairman of the Quad Cities Health Initiative knows well the price polio exacts. Elsewhere in Viewpoints today he shares why he supports the battle to beat it.
We're happy to amplify his message here. Please read his story, then help create a world free of polio by giving to the Polio Plus Fund at your local Rotary Club. Fnd a club near you at https://my.rotary.org/en/search/club-finder.