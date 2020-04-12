Editorial: Health insurance in a time of need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With coronavirus layoffs surging, there is a danger that millions of Americans will lose their health insurance. More than half of all Americans are insured through their employers, so the loss of a job is not just a hit to household budgets; it also means exposure to higher health care costs.

A study by Health Management Associates in Michigan projected that, if unemployment hits 10%, a total of 128,000 Iowans could lose the insurance they now receive through their employers; in Illinois, that figure would be 487,000.

As a result, the study said, Iowa could see 115,000 new people enroll in its Medicaid program, or the expanded Medicaid option created through Obamacare. In Illinois, it could see a increases totaling 452,000 people.

Others who lose insurance would probably seek coverage through the Obamacare marketplace or, unfortunately, join the ranks of the uninsured.

These are big numbers; and if the jobless rate goes higher, the numbers get even bigger.