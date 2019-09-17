Tick, tock, tick, tock! That's our admittedly ancient representation of a clock ticking down to the Sept. 30 midnight deadline for submissions to the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com Guest Columnist Contest.
But whether our readers mark time the old-fashioned way or via the phone or tablet in their hands, this holds true: There are less than two weeks left to make your bid to become one of the five new writers who will be chosen to contribute once a month to our Viewpoints pages.
While that may seem like ample time to create and submit your winning entry, there have been too many times in the 24-year history of our contest when waiting until the last minute resulted in waiting too long.
We hate turning away contestants, especially when they have good reasons for being tardy. But the ability to make deadlines is essential in the newspaper world. So is expecting the unexpected, which is why we announce the contest more than a month before entries are due. That way busy people can find time in their over-scheduled lives to take part. That's also why we choose five columnists to rotate in our weekly Wednesday feature.
So if you've wanted to try your hand at the contest, but were always afraid you wouldn't have time, please give it another look. Chances are you're busy because you are out in the community doing things that readers might like to hear about.
Remember, choice of topics is entirely up to you, with this proviso: Writers who tackle issues from a local vantage point will have the edge with our judges. Also, past winners will not be considered, but past applicants are encouraged to try again. Many of our winners were unsuccessful on earlier tries then won judges over with a new column and new ideas. (Helpful hint: Your list of potential column ideas matters, so give it some thought.)
Strong language and writing is encouraged, but keep it clean, and keep it civil. Don’t make unsubstantiated charges. You can criticize, but don’t make it personal. Be fair; be accurate; be interesting. Importantly, please be sure that your submission is your own original work and that your submission hasn't appeared anywhere else. (Please, be sure to note these and other important details listed below.)
If you’re chosen, you won’t get rich -- pay is $25 a column -- but you can’t put a price tag on the opportunity to share your words and ideas with thousands of your friends and neighbors.
So hurry and enter. It’s not the last call yet, but it’s close.
You have free articles remaining.
Wanted: Guest writers
Up to five writers will be selected to serve at least six months, writing one column every five weeks for our Viewpoints pages. Pay is $25 per column.
QUALIFICATIONS: Have strong opinions and express them well.
TOPICS: The sky is the limit, with one proviso: Writers must write about local or regional issues.
WHO CAN APPLY: The contest is open to anyone except current officeholders, candidates for office, political party leaders, and single-issue activists.
HOW TO APPLY: Submit an original column of 600 words or fewer that has not been published before either in print or online, a short biography, and a brief outline of other issues you might want to address in future columns. Applications missing any of these items will not be judged. Sign your opinion. No pseudonyms.
HOW TO SUMBIT: Email column and supporting material to letters@qconline.com (please put "guest columnist contest" in the subject line). Or mail to the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, Viewpoints, 1033 7th Ave., Suite 101, East Moline IL 61244-1462).
DEADLINE: Entries received after midnight Monday, Sept. 30, won't be judged.