Editorial: First, Iowa; then who knows?

Iowans have done their part.
By now, the candidates are off to New Hampshire. Iowa’s time on the stage has expired.
The hyper-focus of the political world, the glare of the spotlight — so intensely focused on the people of Iowa these past few weeks and days — has suddenly switched itself off and moved on to scrutinize the nooks and crannies of some other place.
We’re used to this.
For nearly 50 years, during each campaign cycle, the Iowa caucuses are at the epicenter of presidential politics for months — right up to that cold winter night (not so cold this year) when the state renders its judgment.
Then, suddenly, it's over. Iowa's decision is chewed up and digested and analyzed for meaning, but even then only until New Hampshire gets its turn about a week later, this year on Feb. 11.
Then, the political/media maw feasts upon another state, another contest.
The Iowa verdict is typically more important for the bad news it delivers, as opposed to the good. It is more likely that Iowa dooms a campaign than gives it the vital fuel for victory. Which is why the exceptions are so notable: John Kerry in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008, among them.
But these exceptions aren't immediately apparent — not usually, anyway. Often, in the hours after the caucuses, it's hard to predict what will come next.
This cycle, there may be more uncertainty than ever.
As this was being written, Iowa's results weren't in yet. But much of the political wisdom going into Monday was that Iowa is just the first chapter in what could be a long story, with plot twists yet to be conceived.
After all, there are other early states to follow — New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada.
Once in a while, one of those states will stubbornly toss aside Iowa's verdict, giving life to campaigns thought to have been mortally wounded by the Hawkeye State. (New Hampshire, for example, revived Hillary Clinton in 2008, even though it was only temporary.)
Then there is Super Tuesday.
And Michael Bloomberg. The former New York City mayor is buying his way into the game, betting early that no one would emerge from the early states with too big a head of steam.
By the end of December, Bloomberg had injected a startling $200 million into his campaign, much of it spent on TV ads. With a lot more where that came from, he has created a space for himself that has the potential to upend this race, no matter Iowa's verdict.
Even the Democratic National Committee has changed its debate rules so the door is now open to the possibility that the former New York City mayor can take part in the next debates.
All of this is to say that while Iowa has been at the center of this story for so long, the ending will more than likely be shaped by others.
Which is OK.
We believe Iowans are humbled by the idea that every four years, they are able to play such an important role in this story.
Yes, the state fights for this spot. But the politicians, activists, voters and media know that, at the end of each cycle, this may be the last time.
If it is, we should all be grateful for what we have received.
If not, we’ll do it again in four years.