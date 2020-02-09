Editorial: First-in-the-nation Illinois?

Try this on for size: "First-in-the-nation Illinois.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker no doubt likes the ring of it.

Even before Iowa’s caucus disaster Monday night, Pritzker was pitching the idea that Illinois should go first in the presidential nominating process in 2024.

With a tweet Monday, the governor said, "If you’re looking for a state whose people represent the diversity of America, look no further than Illinois. It’s time for the most representative state in the country to be first in the nation."

This is no lark. The day after it became clear that Iowa botched reporting Monday's caucus results, Pritzker’s chief of staff said he will push the issue with the Democratic National Committee.

We’re struck by the idea that if it happens, Illinois Quad-Citians who have watched their Iowa neighbors get all the attention over the years might finally get their chance.

Sure, Chicago would dominate the voting and the candidates' time, just as it does now with other statewide elections. But Rock Island County and western Illinois would certainly get more attention from presidential wannabes than they’re getting now. And it would be Iowans who would have to cross the river to get in on the act.