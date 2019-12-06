Editorial: Failing to deliver on infrastructure

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

FedEx joined a long list of giants, such as Amazon, Chevron, Deere and Eli Lilly erasing their federal tax bills and starving federal coffers of tens of billions of dollars. Meanwhile, the federal gas tax has gone unchanged in 26 years. Thanks to inflation, the gas tax buys 40% less than it did in 1993.

The great escape from taxation has obvious results: The rest of us pick up the cost of keeping the economy moving. Or new roads and bridges never get built. Or projects live in limbo, delayed year after year, decade after decade.

Federal spending on infrastructure has been going nowhere for years, with inflation-adjusted spending falling by nearly $10 billion from 2007 to 2017. The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation a "D+" for the overall condition of roads, bridges, transit, drinking water, wastewater, dams, ports, aviation and energy.

The nation has moved from build-and-expand on infrastructure to patch-and-prop-up, according to a 2019 report from the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C., think tank. Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed on a $2 trillion "infrastructure plan" in April. Like so many times the topic was raised in recent years, the agreement went nowhere.

The stumbling block always is the same: how to pay for it.