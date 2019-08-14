We don't yet know if or when Illinois will join a small but growing number of states in requiring seat belts on school buses.
As readers no doubt know, neighboring Iowa is the latest to join the handful or so that mandate the restraints the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends become standard equipment on all school buses nationwide.
The Iowa Board of Education ruled in August that all new buses must be equipped with shoulder belts. Since it didn't require retrofitting existing buses, it will be years before every child who rides an Iowa school bus can buckle up.
So the issue won't have much impact one way or another on the safety of Illinois and Iowa schoolchildren who already have returned to classes for the fall semester or soon will.
That means the responsibility for their safety rests where it always has: on parents, bus drivers and the motorists who interact with kids going to and from school each day.
At the start of a new school year, safety should be top of mind for everyone, including commuters who have grown used to seeing empty school grounds and brisk summer traffic. "Safety first" should be every driver's mantra where schoolkids can be found -- for example, near highways, along neighborhood streets, and at schools where buses and parents line up to drop kids off and pick them up.
Accidents can happen at any time kids are present. According to Rock Island Police, for example, a juvenile pedestrian was treated and released after being hit by a vehicle near Rock Island High School Monday morning.
While we don't know all of the circumstances, the painful example is a good reminder of how easy it can be for accidents to occur when kids cross the street at or near the school grounds.
Or when they get on or off school buses. Even the best bus drivers and monitors can find it challenging to keep excited, energetic kids corralled. To help them do the tough job of keeping kids safe, here are some other useful reminders:
-- The extended stop arm and flashing lights on the school buses you encounter mean traffic must stop in all directions to allow kids to board and exit their bus. (Only on four-lane roads can oncoming traffic legally keep moving.)
-- Slow down in school zones. In Illinois, most school zones have a 20 mph posted speed limit during school days when children are present. Remember, too, that school zones also are no passing zones.
-- Besides the danger violators represent to themselves and the kids, disobeying school safety laws are hard on a driver's pocketbook. On July 1, for example, Illinois lawmakers doubled the fine for failure to stop for a school bus to $300 for a first offense, and $1,000 for a second.
-- Hang up that cellphone, and absolutely no texting. Both are dangerous. Both are illegal, yet both regularly happen, despite hefty and ever-increasing fines for such dangerous behavior.
-- Don't forget that there will be inexperienced teen drivers heading to school on the roads you drive each day. They make mistakes. Watch out for them.
-- When driving residential streets, watch for young people who may be thinking about getting to school, but not about getting there safely.
School bus and school zone accidents are rare, thank goodness. But a single lost life or one injured child is one too many.
So as kids return to school, we urge grownups to redouble their efforts to keep them safe now and throughout the year.