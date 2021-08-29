Editorial: Digging out of the hole

Across Rock Island County, local governments are worried about what to do with their pension obligations.
As we watch budget presentations each year, it is the elephant in the room. And that mammal just keeps on growing, especially when it comes to police and fire pensions, gobbling up ever-bigger chunks of city budgets and taxpayer money.
These obligations are distinct from what’s going on at the state level, where its pension systems face daunting fiscal challenges. Still, it’s the same type of hole. And cities are struggling to figure out how to climb out of it, especially because the state has told local governments to fund 90% of their police and fire pension obligations by 2040.
Most are falling short. On average, police and fire pension systems in Illinois are funded at 55%. But some are worse off. In Rock Island, for example, the funding level is 40.2% for police and 31.8% for firefighters. It’s better in East Moline, where the police pension is at 50.8% and the firefighters’ pension fund is 58.5%.
This is far from the 90% threshold.
So many local governments are considering pension obligation bonds. Last week, the East Moline City Council had an item on its agenda to consider the sale of $41 million in bonds to fund its pension obligations. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Sept. 7, and an ordinance is currently scheduled for council consideration on Sept. 20.
There obviously are risks. In fact, the nationally recognized Government Finance Officers Association has recommended against issuing pension obligation bonds. The GFOA warns of a number of risks, including the failure of investments to earn returns to cover bond costs; the risk of cities deferring principal payments on the bonds; using up debt capacity and the possibility of rating agencies looking unfavorably upon the issuance.
East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner, in a running conversation by email last week, acknowledged the risks. But he said that only one of GFOA’s concerns is relevant in East Moline, and that is the worry that the bonds’ investment proceeds might not exceed the cost of the bonds. But, as he notes, that’s always a risk with investments.
In addition, he said the city’s assumed return, at 7%, is similar to what that used by the highly funded Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. The state’s consolidation of 650 local police and fire pension funds, which was signed into law in 2019, is expected to follow the same model. (East Moline anticipates a 3.5% bond interest cost.)
It’s well known that local governments in Illinois have dug themselves into this hole. But what’s done can’t be changed. The most important consideration is the shovel used to get out. And with the state’s 90% funding threshold, it doesn’t look to us like there are a lot of realistic options.
In Rock Island, we have seen the city’s pension debt come up in the context of the potential sale of its water and sewer assets. Illinois American Water has approached the city, and aldermen have talked about issuing a request for proposals.
We have said that we don’t dismiss the idea completely, but we would be greatly worried if the city’s pension debt weighed too much on aldermen as they consider this issue. The sale of public assets also carries great risk – not least that the city’s control over the cost of such services after a sale would likely be nil.
We also don’t see wholesale budget cuts or massive tax increases as reasonable or feasible.
As elected officials across Rock Island County consider how to deal with pension obligations, we can only ask they take great care and precision in doing so; that they study the risks outlined by groups like the GFOA; and, most importantly, that they not look at borrowing as a crutch to paper over the mistakes that got them into this position in the first place.