Editorial: Digging out of the hole

Across Rock Island County, local governments are worried about what to do with their pension obligations.

As we watch budget presentations each year, it is the elephant in the room. And that mammal just keeps on growing, especially when it comes to police and fire pensions, gobbling up ever-bigger chunks of city budgets and taxpayer money.

These obligations are distinct from what’s going on at the state level, where its pension systems face daunting fiscal challenges. Still, it’s the same type of hole. And cities are struggling to figure out how to climb out of it, especially because the state has told local governments to fund 90% of their police and fire pension obligations by 2040.

Most are falling short. On average, police and fire pension systems in Illinois are funded at 55%. But some are worse off. In Rock Island, for example, the funding level is 40.2% for police and 31.8% for firefighters. It’s better in East Moline, where the police pension is at 50.8% and the firefighters’ pension fund is 58.5%.

This is far from the 90% threshold.