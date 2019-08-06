It’s hard to imagine a more challenging launch for F3 Marina's management of Rock Island's Sunset Marina.
Still, early reviews from boaters are good for the private management firm hired to run the city-owned Mississippi River facility some 10 months into its inaugural season. That is due in no small part to the company’s impressive customer-first response to a record-breaking flood that lingered throughout the spring and early summer and left damage in its wake.
General Manager Denise Browning and her staff have justified -- at least so far -- the hopes of Mayor Mike Thoms and the Rock Island City Council that the company they hired will help rejuvenate and grow a major riverfront asset that had been too-long neglected.
We, too, had high hopes for a city-owned marina after hearing last summer and fall from John Matheson, president of the rapidly growing Milwaukee-based company.
Wisely, from the beginning, Matheson and Browning made it clear they understood that a key to Sunset's success is the support of loyal boat owners who remained at Sunset despite rising rental fees and declining facilities. Rental fee collections had declined so much and unmet maintenance needs had piled so high, the city had contemplated selling the marina. But Rock Island leaders wisely decided to keep this unpolished gem in public hands and hire a firm that knows how to run marinas to turn it around.
F3 is off to a solid start in large part because during the flooding that cut heavily into its all-important 2019 boating season, Browning & Co. showed boaters they were the No. 1 priority. For example, Browning recommended, and the city council agreed to give rental credits to help make up for a three-month period when the marina was without power, dock water, restrooms, laundry facilities, fuel dock, waste pump out, trash service and offered severely limited access to boats.
Browning and staff took it a step further, and began ferrying boaters to their vessels when the Mississippi floodwaters had receded enough.
Craig Bahr, of Bettendorf, told reporter Jim Meenan that in a tough year for boaters, F3 “went above and beyond. When the water got so high that normal access to the docks wasn’t available, they put in dock extenders. When that wasn’t available because it was a record flood, if you called them, they would actually take you to your boat with a boat. What more can you ask for than that?”
Browning clearly is encouraged by such comments. “I think our boaters are amazing,” she said. “Our team is amazing. I feel like with all the challenges, we could not do it without everybody pulling together. It’s been a big challenge but I feel very positive just because we have so much great support between boaters and staff.”
That support might not be reflected in the raw numbers. For example, the marina finished last year with 211 slips rented, which is about where Sunset slip occupancy stands now. But given this year’s challenges, the number of renters who stayed is real progress.
It's encouraging, too, that Browning and staff are making impressive progress in cleaning up and restoring services. On Sunday, for example, the fuel dock reopened and getting the ship store up and running and improving landscaping continue apace. Browning also is focused on attracting new boaters for the 2019 season now that half-season rates are in effect.
Customer service alone won’t solve the problems created by years of neglect worsened by floodwaters. “There are some docks that need repair,” slip renter Bahr said. “Part of a roof is missing on one, I think. Some of the walkways to different slips are really in need of repair.
“We will have to see how that goes.”
Given Sunset Marina’s history, that cautious optimism seems the wisest path forward as they, and we, wait to see where F3 takes it next.