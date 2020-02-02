Editorial: Davenport gets a break

In the end, we believe the majority of the committee did what was right: They put the best interests of the students first. A full accounting would have come at their expense, and it would have been significant.

We understand the worries about a precedent. One member of the committee complained that Davenport is getting away with what other districts have not. There is some truth to that statement. But we agree with the state-appointed mentor, who called this a unique situation. We also believe the Davenport district will probably pay for this episode in other ways. It's not likely this experience will be forgotten in Des Moines.

All of Davenport should be grateful to David Roederer, Leland Tack and Martha Bruckner, the members of the school budget review committee who voted to relieve this obligation. After the vote, school board and union officials were certainly appreciative. "This is a tremendous relief," School Board President Bruce Potts said last week.

We also recognize the work Kobylski and the new board did to get to this point. A year ago, the picture looked much worse.

The Davenport School District still has a lot of challenges. These problems haven't gone away. But last week's decision by the review committee lifts a huge financial weight from the district's shoulders, and it puts it in a better position to provide students a better education. Ultimately, that is what we all want.

