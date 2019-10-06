Whether America is ready for it or not, the presidential impeachment process against President Donald Trump officially has begun.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi triggered just the fourth such proceedings in our nation’s history over Trump’s alleged effort to get a foreign leader to investigate potential 2020 Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden.
The disclosures so far regarding Trump's phone call to Ukraine's president and a related whistleblower’s report are deeply troubling. They require a serious, dispassionate, nonpartisan investigation to determine if the allegations are true and, if so, whether they rise to the level of impeachable offenses.
With that inquiry already underway, it’s imperative that Congress follow the historic precedent past leaders have set for considering removal of a sitting president.
That should start with calling the official inquiry for a full House vote. This decision simply is too big and the outcome too important to the nation to be made by a leader who represents a single district in California. Voters need to know where their representatives stand on the weighty matter.
Members of Congress also must remember they were elected to serve the American people, not their own political interests, which is why this must not be an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink inquiry.
Playing politics with impeachment undermines the will of the electorate, the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. To avoid even the appearance of that, narrow the focus, for example, to Trump's call with the Ukraine president. If a case can be made that substantial evidence exists for other additional investigations, produce it quickly. Don’t, however, allow partisan politicians to hijack a constitutional process.
Even Trump supporters admit this president lives to offend. He lacks decorum and has no respect for government institutions, especially Congress. As a result, impeachment has come too easily too often to the lips of some lawmakers.
They should talk to former Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Peoria. The then-relatively obscure Peoria congressman and aide to former GOP Congressman Tom Railsback of Moline was called to chair the 1998 impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton.
You have free articles remaining.
When U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, D-Chicago, recently asked LaHood for advice about impeachment, LaHood said, “It’s going to turn this place upside down. If I were you, I would avoid it like the plague.”
With that no longer possible, we hope Pelosi and her team will look beyond the usual high-profile highly partisan politicians to lead the current process every step of the way.
We also urge Pelosi and other House leaders, including U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, to follow in the footsteps of past leaders who have been here before.
That includes Railsback, a member of the bipartisan “fragile coalition” of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that drafted two of the Articles of Impeachment against Richard Nixon. The former Nixon supporter was one of six GOP committee members to vote for an article of impeachment, which helped convince Nixon to resign.
Some suggest Railsback lost his seat in 1982 over the Nixon impeachment process. Maybe. But it’s important to note that the district also had just been redrawn after Illinois lost two House seats. Still, back in 1974, defeat was a distinct possibility, yet it didn’t stop Railsback from doing his duty to the nation.
It was both interesting and telling that Railsback wrote in a New York Times column in 2014 that the climate in Washington was different then. There was a nonpartisan atmosphere on the judiciary panel and bipartisanship in Congress. Watergate changed that, Railsback wrote, resulting in “a fierce anti-Nixon spirit, which led to anti-Clinton vehemence, and now a seemingly permanent polarization.”
That growing polarization was evident when LaHood chaired Clinton’s impeachment trial. Yet, he managed to handle it so well, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., told Bloomberg News, "More than once the entire House stood up and applauded how he comported himself in the chair."
This moment demands such leadership as Congress begins a divisive process that can and likely will impact our nation for decades to come.