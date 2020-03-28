Editorial: Congress should innovate, too

Millions of Americans have seen their lives disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. We’re watching the numbers of people infected steadily increase. In addition, reports this week said more than 3 million people had filed for unemployment, while millions more are being forced to work from home.

Congress has moved to pass a series of bills to provide money to deal with the health and economic fallout of this crisis. But there still is more that is likely needed. Which makes it basic common sense that lawmakers ensure they will be able to deliver.

For several days, some members have been urging the House and Senate leadership to allow remote voting to ensure bills get passed.

At this writing, three members of Congress had tested positive for the coronavirus and others were in self-quarantine.

Earlier this week, 70 members of the House urged their leadership to let members vote remotely. "Millions of workers at businesses, schools, nonprofits, and local governments are using technology to continue to be productive. Congress should be no exception to adapting to this crisis," the lawmakers said in a letter.